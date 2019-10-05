Special to the News Messenger
The 150th Session of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. All worship services will be held at the Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway.
The event includes a 4 p.m. Wedding of the Roses, 6:30 p.m. Evangelism Hour and 7:30 p.m. Ministers Conference Hour.
A musical is at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 featuring the choirs of the Association.
The Mission School begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 and ends on Thursday morning. Classes will be offered in Worship, The Bible, What Baptist Believe, Stewardship, and the Role of the Missionary Society in the Local Church.
The ministers’ wives of the Association will sponsor a tea and style show at 5 p.m. The presidents of the Ushers’ Auxiliary and the the Laymen’s auxiliary will give an account of their stewardship at 7 p.m.
The Moderator will sound the gavel on Wednesday for the official opening at 10:30 a. m. followed by a season of prayer for the Association, the state of Texas and our country. The Brother Joe C. Lewis Memorial Period follows at 11 a.m. A formal banquet will be held in the Fellowship Hall at 7 p.m. honoring all Laymen with special recognition given to Brother Leon McGriger of Ebenezer Baptist Church and Brother James Lynn, Jr. of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
The President of the Woman’s Auxiliary will give an account of her stewardship on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Wiley College Hour at 4 p.m.; Laymen Workshop at 5 p.m..; and Foreign Mission Hour at 6 p.m.. Moderator Todd will deliver his 32nd Annual Address on Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. Following the Moderator’s address, the gave will sound for the close of the 150th Session. The Association was organized in 1869 at the Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom.