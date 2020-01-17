Pigeon wearing hat discovered in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero in Reno was discovered following sightings of its cowboy hat-wearing cousins in Las Vegas, a city manager said.
Reno City Manager Sabra Newby tweeted about the bird Wednesday, saying it’s quirky and fun but still inhumane, KOLO-TV reported.
It is the first known sighting of hat-wearing birds in the region, Washoe County Regional Animal Services officials said.
The sighting comes after a pigeon in Las Vegas with a miniature cowboy hat glued to its head died earlier this week, animal officials said.
People who see the bird are encouraged to call animal service dispatch officers, officials said.
It is unclear who put the hat on the bird.
“Reno cares about our animals,” Newby said. “They need protection and don’t need to become a punchline.”
North Carolina dog births unique puppy
CANTON, N.C. (AP) — The Avengers may have gained a canine sidekick after a North Carolina family’s dog gave birth to a bright green puppy named “Hulk.”
Gypsy, a white shepherd owned by Haywood County resident Shana Stamey, delivered eight puppies Friday morning. Gypsy’s three-hour labor was going smoothly until the fourth puppy came out as a small, but mighty tuft of lime green fur, Stamey said.
“I started freaking out,” Stamey told news outlets. “But everybody was healthy.”
Experts said there’s a normal explanation for the puppy’s coloration — and no, he wasn’t exposed to any gamma rays. Liquid from inside Gypsy’s stomach likely stained the white dog’s fur during pregnancy, Suzanne Cianciulli, the manager of Junaluska Animal Hospital, told news outlets.
Regular baths and daily licks from Gypsy are expected to fade Hulk’s green hue in a few weeks, Stamey said.
However the puppy’s newfound superpower, which the family has deemed an “aggressive appetite,” will likely remain.