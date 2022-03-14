Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.