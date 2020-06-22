Staff Reports
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that there was three new positive COVID-19 cases and four new recoveries. There was also one new positive case on Sunday.
“COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state of Texas even though we are seeing them trail off here in Harrison County. We have two options: 1) be wise continue and improve our personal hygiene, avoid crowds especially indoors, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask or 2) The state trend will catch on right here in our communities and drive our numbers back up,” Sims said. “Let’s all do our part to keep Harrison County open. Let me remind you of what it looks like if we don’t do our part: No haircut for two months, can’t eat at your favorite restaurant, can’t go to church, can’t get your fingernails done, can’t go to the gym, kids can’t go to school and will be stuck home with you, can’t find any toilet paper, you get the picture. Just because the state’s numbers are increasing doesn’t mean ours will. Let’s be wise.”
In Harrison County, there have been 277 total positive cases, 26 fatalities, 185 total recoveries and 66 total active cases as of Monday.
Statewide cases
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m. Monday, 241 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,767,701 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 114,881 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS. Of those, a total of 2,192 have resulted in death and 69,190 have recovered, for a total of 43,499 active cases.