From staff reports
Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash south of Marshall.
Troopers responded about 4:26 p.m. to the crash on U.S. 59 roughly two miles south of Marshall, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed a pickup driven by Felecia Sarah-Rach Jeffries, 30, of Marshall, had stopped in a crossover while attempting to turn from southbound U.S. 59 east onto Liberty Cutoff.
She failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a car headed north on the highway as the pickup entered the roadway.
The car, driven by Di’ar M. Johnson, 21, of Memphis, Tennessee, hit the truck on its right side, and both vehicles went into the east ditch, according to Dark.
The Ford rolled from the impact and stopped in a private drive on the east side of U.S. 59.
Jeffries, who was not restrained, and an 8-year-old girl in the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene, Dark said.
A 10-year-old boy who was in the truck was taken to LSU Health Shreveport in serious condition.
Johnson and one passenger, 21-year-old Mason Mitchell of Memphis, were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall in serious condition.
A second passenger, Edward Corielle Gray, 24, of Bolivar, Tennessee, was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall, where he later died from his injuries.