STATE
Frustrated American Airlines flight attendants protest over contract as holidays near
Nearly 100 American Airlines flight attendants marched at DFW International Airport Tuesday, just a week ahead of one of the busiest travel holidays of the year — and it won’t be the last before the end of 2022.
Flight attendants carried signs reading “We are ready for rest” and “Tired of delays? We are too.”
It was one of 11 protests across the country at major American Airlines bases organized by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants and it follows a year of labor unrest among nearly every major union at every major airline, even as the travel industry and economy go through major changes.
The issues are consistent between unions and airlines: Schedules, staffing and, of course, raises.
“In the last year, you’ve heard a lot of flight attendants asking, ‘Are we going to get a great raise?’ said Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. “We’re tired, we’re exhausted.”
Flight attendants also want pay for boarding, an issue that has emerged over the last three years as flight attendant duties increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most flight attendant contracts pay based on flying hours with a small hourly stipend for other hours between trips.
Texas spends millions on unproven school safety tool few use
Texas has spent $2.2 million on a largely unused and unproven safety tool intended to thwart school shootings like the Uvalde massacre.
After the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018, state leaders vowed to stop similar tragedies. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the expansion of iWatchTexas, a statewide suspicious activity reporting tool run through the Department of Public Safety, and encouraged students and teachers to use it.
But the state didn’t require schools to adopt or promote iWatchTexas. Over the next several years, state agencies stopped collaborating in advancing the tool, public records and government statements show. Many districts turned to other safety programs with proven track records.
The Dallas Morning News obtained emails and data about iWatchTexas after submitting numerous public records requests. The News interviewed several school officials for this article after researching which anonymous reporting tools are being used by 20 districts across the state, including in Harris County and 15 of the largest systems in North Texas. None promoted iWatchTexas as the primary method for reporting suspicious activity.
The News also reviewed research on anonymous reporting systems and spoke with officials who promoted different programs.
Roughly 300 Texas school districts use STOPit, according to company officials. It is an anonymous reporting tool that leaders in several districts say works better in a campus setting and has already yielded more results.
NATION
Senate advances same-sex marriage bill with new provisions
WASHINGTON — The Senate moved forward on a bill to codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages Wednesday, after a bipartisan group of negotiators said they would add measures to bolster religious protections to address concerns from some Republicans.
The 62-37 vote on a procedural move sets up a potential final vote on the legislation later this week with bipartisan support.
The bill would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that the Supreme Court found to be largely unconstitutional in a 2013 decision. It would also codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages that are legal in the state where the marriage was performed.
Senate negotiators plan to add language to the bill that would preserve existing religious freedom exemptions for churches and other institutions, which helped garner Republican support.
White House considers extending freeze on student loan repayments
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is considering extending its pause on student loan repayments, now set to resume Jan. 1, in response to legal challenges to its student-debt forgiveness program, according to people familiar with the internal discussions.
White House aides, Democratic lawmakers and advocates have been discussing ways to give borrowers a measure of financial relief, as the lawsuits work their way through the court system, people familiar with the talks said.
A federal appeals court on Monday blocked the administration from carrying out President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel as much as $20,000 in debt for some borrowers. The decision followed a ruling last week from a federal judge in Texas finding the plan unlawful. The Department of Education has stopped accepting applications for loan forgiveness, thrusting millions of Americans into financial limbo.
No final decision has been made yet on pausing student loan repayments, nor on the length of any new pause. Some administration lawyers are wary of offering another extension of a pandemic-era program, but Democratic lawmakers and aides would like to take action before the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia, the people familiar said.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia pushed the Biden administration to forgive student debt, and Democratic aides believe he would receive a political boost, especially with younger voters, from an extended pause on repayments. Warnock will face Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the runoff.
Trump launches 2024 comeback bid vowing to ‘make America great and glorious’
WASHINGTON – Donald Trump launched a comeback bid Tuesday night, jumping into the 2024 campaign as a divisive but formidable front-runner – buoyed by unshakable support from the base and resisted by a sizable number of party insiders.
“We are a nation in decline,” he told cheering backers at his Mar-a-Lago estate. “In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”
Twice impeached and still refusing to acknowledge that he won the White House only once, the ex-president invoked many of the same themes that propelled him to the White House in 2016: a nationalist appeal mixed with dark warnings about lawlessness at the border and a loss of respect abroad.
“Our southern border has been erased and our country is being invaded by millions and millions of unknown people,” he said, and the nation’s cities are “rotting. They are indeed cesspools of blood.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would “never have happened if I were your president,” he said during a speech that lasted over an hour. “The past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair. … Our country is being destroyed before your very eyes. … America’s comeback starts right now.”