EL PASO (AP) — An El Paso man who posted a video online threatening to kill Black Lives Matter protesters has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison, officials said.
Manuel Flores, 43, was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty last year to posting a threatening communication over the internet. He’s been in custody since his arrest in June, the El Paso Times reported.
In the video, Flores displays an AR-15-style rifle and said it was his “dream” to kill Black protesters who had gathered in response to George Floyd’s death last year.
“During this time of polarized political discord, peaceful protest is an important right that must be safeguarded and those who threaten to harm others, commit acts of violence, destroy property or attack law enforcement must be held accountable for their criminal behavior,” U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer said Tuesday in a statement.
HOUSTON (AP) — About 13,000 individuals who are 65 and older will receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru clinic in Houston this week.
The large vaccination event will be held Thursday through Sunday at NRG Park, a large complex that’s home to NRG Stadium, where the Houston Texans play. The drive-thru clinic is being organized by Memorial Hermann, a Houston-based hospital system.
The vaccine will only be administered to pre-registered individuals who have been invited to participate by the hospital system and have an appointment.
Texas is currently vaccinating health care workers, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One of four Texas men accused in the thefts of more than $14,000 from ATM machines in Central Arkansas has pleaded guilty to federal charges before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller.
James Darron Miller Jr. appeared Friday morning by video-conference from the West Tennessee Detention Center in Mason, Tenn., to plead guilty to two charges of transporting $5,000 or more in stolen money and conspiracy to transport $5,000 in stolen money, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Miller was arrested on Jan. 16 with three other Dallas residents after a federal grand jury indicted the four of them, alleging they drove to Oklahoma and Arkansas to break into automated teller machines in Walmart stores.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Bart Dickinson said Miller, along with his three co-defendants, broke into a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Conway and using yellow pry bars, broke into an ATM and took $7,520 from it. A surveillance camera at a nearby school showed a dark, late model SUV parked nearby.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sixteen days before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and nearly 2,900 miles away, an eerily similar incident occurred at the Oregon Capitol when 50 protesters breached the building — where lawmakers were working — and clashed with law enforcement.
Security video shows a Republican lawmaker, Rep. Mike Nearman, had physically opened the Capitol’s door — letting protesters gain access to the building.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards will not share the same air date as the Grammys after all.
The SAG Awards announced Wednesday that the 27th annual ceremony has been moved to April 4.
Both awards events were scheduled to air March 14, but the SAG Awards shifted to a different date to avoid conflict with the Grammys.
The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. EST. The show honors outstanding film and television performances.
The Grammys had switched from Jan. 31 to March 14 due because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. Other award shows including the Oscars and Golden Globes have pushed their ceremonies back as well.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House on Wednesday elected its first Black speaker to replace the longest-serving legislative leader in modern U.S. history, picking Democratic Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch for the job and pushing aside Michael Madigan due to an ongoing bribery investigation.
Madigan had served as speaker for 36 of the past 38 years, but a vote Sunday by members of the Democratic caucus signaled he lacked enough support to keep the gavel. He suspended his speaker campaign the next day.
Welch, an eight-year House veteran from the Chicago suburb of Hillside, garnered 70 votes from the 118-member House. Had Madigan sought retention, Democrats who dominate the chamber might have been forced into a drawn-out leadership battle.
ROME (AP) — A former leader of Italy yanked his party’s ministers Wednesday from Premier Giuseppe Conte’s government, triggering a political crisis in the middle of a pandemic that could lead to a revamped Cabinet, a different coalition leader or the early election eagerly sought by right-wing opposition parties.
Matteo Renzi, who served as premier from Feb. 2014 to Dec. 2016 and leads the small centrist Italy Alive party, had been chafing for weeks at what he saw as Conte’s heavy hand in deciding how some 200 billion euros ($243 billion) in European Union funding would be used to help pull Italy out of years of economic stagnation worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Renzi, while announcing that the farm and family ministers and Cabinet undersecretary were bolting from the 16-month-old center-left government, said he had enough of Conte’s frequent governing through decrees instead of turning to Parliament.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A judge in northwest Spain has overruled a family’s objections and decided to allow health authorities to administer a coronavirus vaccine to an incapacitated woman in a nursing home.
The case appears to be the first known instance of a court in Europe requiring someone to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Spanish government repeatedly has stressed that shots would be voluntary, as have authorities in other European countries.
In a ruling seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday, the judge for the court in the autonomous northwest community of Galicia recently ruled in favor of a request by a nursing home to override the refusal of the elderly resident’s family and to proceed with giving her the vaccine.
The resident was deemed by the medical staff at the nursing home to have suffered a cognitive loss to the extent that she “was incapacitated to provide valid consent,” according to the ruling.
GENEVA (AP) — U.S. President-elect Joe Biden should bring “fundamental change” to U.S. policy on human rights and allow criminal investigations of President Donald Trump, the head of Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.
Executive Director Kenneth Roth laid out a long wish-list for the incoming administration, saying he hopes it will join efforts to improve human rights that other countries have been largely shouldering during Trump’s term.
“After four years of Trump’s indifference and often hostility to human rights, including his provoking a mob assault on democratic processes in the Capitol, the Biden presidency provides an opportunity for fundamental change,” Roth said.
The comments come as Human Rights Watch issued its annual “World Report 2021” that chronicles concerns about human rights in more than 100 countries around the world.