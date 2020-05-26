Don’t forget to get those Market Animal Tags ordered for the upcoming Validations in June if we get past this pandemic.
Check out our Harrison County Agrilife Extension Facebook page for online educational activities from budgeting money to growing herbs. There is bound to be something in there that interest you. May 8th we will start a 3-week pond management seminar. Brittany Chesser, Aquatic Weed Specialist with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will be one of the presenters. Josh Gaskamp with the Noble Foundation will present as well. The online Zoom presentation will take place at noon on Friday the 8th, 15th and 22nd. The cost is free. Call the office if you would like to register.
We are still testing alkalinity in pond water if you need this done call Kelsie at 903.935.8413, and she will get us in contact for me to get your sample and get it tested. I have soil test bags and instructions if you need to do a soil sample in this so called down time. We can make arrangements for a contactless drop off.
Garden Tips for May
By Keith Hansen, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension retired Smith County
The Vegetable Garden. Once tomatoes and peppers begin to set fruit, lightly apply nitrogen fertilizer (called side dressing) every couple of weeks. This supplemental feeding keeps the plants vigorous and growing, allowing them to set and mature the maximum amount of fruit. Mulch around tomatoes to maintain even soil moisture – this will help to reduce blossom end rot problems.
Cool season vegetables, like lettuce and spinach, will begin bolting (flowering) and quickly go down in quality. Harvest them soon and replant empty spots with warm-season vegetables like okra, sweet potatoes, pumpkins or watermelons.
Onions will be ready to harvest after their necks soften and the leaves fall over. Stop watering when that happens. Pull the bulbs, and let them dry in a shady, airy location. Once the tops have dried, clip the roots and tops, leaving about 1 inch above the bulb. Onions which put up a flower stalk will have a hollow center and will not keep very long, so eat them first.
Flowers. Garden centers are overflowing with new and fresh plants for the garden. Early May is a great time for setting out new annuals to take the place of winter color. And the number types and varieties of colorful perennials available for adding color and interest to the garden increases every year.
This cool spring has prolonged the display of cool season plants, but it’s getting time to replace pansies with heat-loving plants. Sow seeds of sunflower, zinnia, celosia, cockscomb, morning glory, portulaca, marigold, cosmos, periwinkles, gomphrena, cleome (spiderflower) and gourds directly into the flower bed.
Some other annuals to try in your garden this summer include wishbone flower (Torenia), fanflower (Scaevola), summer snapdragons (Angelonia), floss flower (Ageratum), or heliotrope for a nice blue color.
Think about using some tropical flowering and colorful foliage plants, such as copper plant, mandevilla, allamanda (golden trumpet), or sweetpotato vine (give them plenty of room to spread).
For shady spots, use these color plants: New Guinea impatiens, annual salvia, coleus, caladiums and begonias. Flowering tobacco (Nicotiana), and pentas are great fragrant annuals for partial shade.
Be sure your garden, flowers and shrubs have a layer of mulch over the soil surface to reduce weed growth and to conserve water. Pine needles, pine bark, hardwood chipper mulch and shredded leaves are examples of mulching materials.
Lawns. May is an ideal time to plant a new lawn, or repair spots that died over winter. St. Augustine, Bermuda, zoysia and centipede can all be established quickly with the warmer spring temperatures, yet it is not so hot that watering becomes a great chore.
Many plants, including our turfgrasses, grow best in warm to hot temperatures. They have been slow this year in the transition from their winter dormancy to full growth. Pushing them with fertilizer is not the answer. Once it stays consistently warm, grass growth will get into full gear. That is the best time to make your first application of fertilizer, and since centipede and zoysia grasses are typically slower to get going in spring, we recommend waiting until May to feed these lawns.
For longer lasting results, and to avoid promoting lush, disease-prone turf, use a fertilizer with a high percentage of the nitrogen in a slow release form. The benefit to the lawn far outweighs the few cents more it may cost. In the absence of a soil test, use a 3-1-2 or 4-1-2 ratio fertilizer.
Pests. As the growing season progresses, plant pests seem to proliferate. Aphids (often called plant lice) are common pests on many types of plants, both vegetable and ornamental.
While a couple of aphids are no big deal, they multiply faster than rabbits, and can quickly cause deformed and stunted new growth. Blast them off with a strong stream of water, or use an insecticidal soap or pyrethrin as low toxicity options