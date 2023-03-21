STATE
Texas Senate panel advances bill that would hinder transgender kids’ access to puberty blockers and hormone therapies
The Texas Senate will likely soon consider a bill that would bar physicians from providing transition-related treatments — like puberty blockers and hormone therapies — to transgender Texas kids.
The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday advanced Senate Bill 14 in a party-line vote, with all Republican members supporting the measure. A priority piece of legislation for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the bill would ban therapies that major medical groups recommend for kids with gender dysphoria, the distress someone can feel when their physical body does not align with their gender identity. SB 14 would also prohibit transition-related surgeries for minors, though medical experts say such procedures are rarely, if ever, performed on children.
The committee passed the measure in a 7-3 voice vote, but an eighth Republican registered a vote in support in writing, a legislative staffer later said. The vote came shortly after LGBTQ advocacy groups and hundreds of people rallied outside the Capitol against the bill and several others that would affect queer Texans. Several openly LGBTQ state representatives — including Democratic Reps. Jolanda Jones, Venton Jones, Christian Manuel and Jessica González — vowed to protect the community through their legislative work in the House.
West Texas A&M University president cancels student drag show, saying it degrades women
West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler is drawing ire for canceling a student drag show, arguing that such performances degrade women and are “derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny.”
Students and First Amendment lawyers reject those assertions, calling his comments a mischaracterization of the art form. They also argue that the cancellation violates students’ constitutional rights and a state law that broadly protects free speech on college campuses, potentially setting the university up for a lawsuit.
“Not only is this a gross and abhorrent comparison of two completely different topics, but it is also an extremely distorted and incorrect definition of drag as a culture and form of performance art,” students wrote in an online petition condemning Wendler’s letter and urging him to reinstate the show.
Biden designates Castner Range in El Paso a national monument
President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared the Castner Range in El Paso to be a national monument after advocates pushed for more than 50 years to protect the land.
The designation of the more than 6,600 acres in El Paso was made at the White House Conservation in Action Summit. Eric Pearson, CEO of El Paso Community Foundation, helped push for the designation and attended the summit.
“We’re ecstatic about it,” Pearson said. “The region is just amazing, and it’s been a big team and a lot of years. And this is the culmination of that. We’re very proud to be here today.”
NATION
DEA warns horse tranquilizer xylazine is making fentanyl overdose crisis worse
The drug xylazine, which has been linked to an increase in overdoses, has now been seized in 48 of 50 states, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced Monday in an alert.
Xylazine, also known as tranq, is often cut with fentanyl. Xylazine is legal as a horse tranquilizer, but it’s not approved for human use.
“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” DEA boss Anne Milgram said in the alert. “The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 approximately 23 percent of fentanyl powder and 7 percent of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.”
Fentanyl is cut with xylazine to extend the high that users feel. The average fentanyl high is relatively short, but the sedative effects of xylazine can make it last longer.
However, xylazine itself is not an opioid, meaning that overdose-reversal drug naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan, does not work on it.
Massive strike shutters LAUSD, canceling class for 420,000 students as picketers brave the rain
LOS ANGELES — A massive three-day strike calling for better wages and working conditions for some of Los Angeles public schools’ lowest-paid employees — bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants, cafeteria workers and others — began with a rainy start Tuesday, though picketers tried to keep the energy high despite the dreary day.
The striking school employees, joined in solidarity by the teachers union, shuttered the nation’s second-largest school system after last-minute efforts to avert the strike failed, disrupting classes, vital meal services and the daily routine of 420,000 children and their families.
Fox News producer says she was pushed to lie about Dominion
A Fox News producer says the network’s lawyers coerced her into giving misleading testimony in Dominion Voting Systems Inc.’s $1.6 billion lawsuit over the network’s unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Abby Grossberg, who was a producer for hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, made her claims in a sex discrimination lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan.
She filed the complaint a day ahead of a hearing before a Delaware state judge over whether he should decide the Dominion defamation case without a trial scheduled for April 17. Dominion is suing Fox News for airing baseless claims by allies of then-President Donald Trump that the Denver-based voting machine maker participated in a broad conspiracy with Democrats and foreign governments to alter election results in favor of Joe Biden. Fox News denies wrongdoing in the Dominion case.
Fox News said it will vigorously defend itself against Grossberg’s claims.
WORLD
After talks with Xi, Putin hails China proposals for Ukraine
After two days of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged even closer ties with Russia’s most powerful backer and hailed Beijing’s proposals for ending his war in Ukraine.
“Many of the provisions of the peace plan proposed by China are in line with Russian approaches and could be used as the basis for a resolution when Kyiv and the West are ready for it,” Putin said Tuesday in his most detailed comments yet on the blueprint, speaking in the Kremlin alongside Xi.