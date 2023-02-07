STATE
Man jailed in Dallas Zoo crimes plans to steal more animals if released, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man arrested in connection with a series of incidents at the Dallas Zoo, including cut enclosures and missing animals, told police he plans to return to the zoo and steal again if he’s released from jail, according to arrest-warrant affidavits obtained by The Dallas Morning News on Monday.
The newly-obtained court records reveal key details about what happened in the mystery at the Dallas Zoo over the last several weeks, which made international headlines. Davion Irvin, 24, who was booked into the Dallas County jail Thursday after being spotted at The Dallas World Aquarium, told investigators how he was able to enter the zoo several times — evading security — and also outlined his plans to take additional animals, according to the affidavits.
Irvin, who told police he “loved animals,” faces six charges of animal cruelty and two charges of burglary. His attorney did not return a request for comment.
NATION
Walsh to leave Labor Department for NHL players’ union
WASHINGTON — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave the department for the top post at the union representing players in the National Hockey League, the first Cabinet-level departure during the Biden administration.
Walsh, a union construction worker who rose to be mayor of Boston and then Labor secretary, will leave the department after almost two years to take over as executive director of the NHL Players’ Association, according to media reports Tuesday. The Daily Faceoff, which first reported the news, said Walsh was the NHLPA search committee’s top choice and that the 32-member executive board will vote in coming days. It said Walsh is expected to receive unanimous approval.
More officers may be disciplined in Tyre Nichols case, Memphis city attorney says
More Memphis police officers could be disciplined over the death of Tyre Nichols, the city’s chief legal officer said.
Speaking during a Memphis City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jennifer Sink said seven additional officers will soon receive a “statement of charges” for policy violations.
The announcement follows an internal employment investigation by the Memphis Police Department, local television WREG-TV reported. It means that a total of 13 police employees are or have been under investigation.
Florida Gov. DeSantis floats legislation that would make it easier to sue news outlets
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised the possibility Tuesday of passing legislation that could lower the bar for prominent people to successfully sue news outlets for defamation.
In a roundtable discussion that featured complaints about the unfair “narrative” of the news media, DeSantis sat behind a desk similar to one of a news anchor with the backdrop of the word “Truth” on a screen. DeSantis spoke with six panelists including attorneys who litigate libel cases, libertarian journalist Michael Moynihan and Nicholas Sandmann, a conservative activist who has spoken extensively about his mistreatment by mainstream media outlets.
While the Republican governor and the panelists weighed various policy options, the event concluded without DeSantis announcing any specific bill or action to be taken, only telling viewers to “stay tuned.”
Chinese balloons were spotted near U.S. bases during Trump’s era
WASHINGTON — Alleged Chinese spy balloons were spotted on several occasions during President Donald Trump’s administration, including three instances where they traveled near sensitive U.S. military facilities and training areas, according to people familiar with the matter.
The balloons were spotted near Texas, Florida and Hawaii, as well as the Pacific Ocean island of Guam, where the U.S. has naval and air force bases – according to the people who requested anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. The balloons also flew near Norfolk, Virginia, and Coronado, California — two ports where the U.S. stations its prized aircraft carriers.
Neo-Nazi leader, girlfriend planned attack on Baltimore’s power grid, DOJ says
A Neo-Nazi leader and his girlfriend hoped to lay “waste” to Baltimore by attacking multiple electrical substations, Justice Department officials said.
Federal prosecutors on Monday announced charges against Florida resident Brandon Clint Russell, an alleged leader of a Neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division, and Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Maryland, saying the two conspired to destroy an energy facility.
WORLD
Crews race to find survivors in Turkey and Syria as quake death toll now exceeds 6,000
ISTANBUL — As temperatures dipped below freezing, rescue crews raced Tuesday to free those trapped under the thousands of buildings that collapsed in the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria, even as the death toll rose past 6,000.
Rescue workers scrabbled frantically at mounds of rubble, alert for the cries of still-conscious survivors. Aftershocks, including a strong jolt of magnitude 5.7 on Tuesday, added to the difficulty and fear. Trained emergency personnel and heavy equipment were in short supply as affected areas waited for domestic and international aid to arrive, held up in some cases by harsh weather conditions that snarled airports.
The full scale of the devastation left by the massive temblor — one of the most powerful to hit the region in more than a century — still has yet to become clear. But on Tuesday evening, Turkey’s disaster management agency said that at least 4,500 people had died. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that more than 22,000 others were injured, and he declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces affected by the earthquake.
In Syria, which has been racked by a 12-year civil war, officials were quoted in state media as saying that 812 people had died since Monday in areas controlled by the government of President Bashar Assad. In opposition-held enclaves of northwest Syria, the White Helmets, a civil defense volunteer group, said the number of dead exceeded 790, adding that it was likely an underestimate.
Failing states make Africa terrorism epicenter, UN says
The inability of states to provide basic services and security and create jobs across much of Africa, ranging from the Sahel zone in the west to Somalia in the east and Mozambique in the south has made the continent the global epicenter of extremist violence, the United Nations Development Programme said.
In 2021 sub-Sahara Africa accounted for 48 percent of all deaths from violent extremism and 21 percent of attacks, the UNDP said in its Journey to Extremism in Africa report released Tuesday. A third of those deaths were in just four countries — Somalia, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali. Between 2011 and 2020 more than 50,000 people died as result of extremist violence on the continent.