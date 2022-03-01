STATE
Supreme Court to review Native American child adoption law
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children.
The high court said Monday it would take the case that presents the most significant legal challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act since it was passed in 1978. The law has long been championed by Native American leaders as a means of preserving their families and culture.
Pair charged in Seattle woman’s death arrested in Cambodia
DALLAS (AP) — Two women who were accused of cutting off their ankle monitors and fleeing after they were charged in the Texas stabbing death of a Seattle woman have been arrested in Cambodia, authorities said.
Nina Marano, 50, and her wife, Lisa Dykes, 58, were arrested last week by Cambodian police with assistance from the FBI, The Dallas Morning News reported. They are among three people charged in the October 2020 death of Marisela Botello-Valadez, who was fatally stabbed while visiting a friend in Dallas.
NATION
Swings return to Wall Street, oil up after Russia sanctions
NEW YORK (AP) — Markets quivered Monday amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Stocks swung down, up and then back down, and investors herded into bonds in search of safety and the value of the Russian ruble plunged to a record low.
The S&P 500 was 1.3% lower in afternoon trading after Western allies moved over the weekend to block some Russian banks from a key global payments system. The U.S. Treasury Department also announced new and powerful sanctions against Russia’s central bank.
WORLD
In Somaliland, COVID brings ‘cutters’ door to door for girls
HARGEISA, Somalia (AP) — Safia Ibrahim’s business was in trouble. COVID-19 had taken hold in Somaliland, in the Horn of Africa. The 50-year-old widow with 10 children to support set out door to door on the capital’s outskirts, a razor at hand, taking advantage of the lockdown to seek work with a question: Have your daughters been cut?
Germany’s move to help arm Ukraine signals historic shift
VIENNA (AP) — Germany’s stunning decision to send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine — abandoning its long-held refusal to export weapons to conflict zones — is nothing less than a historic break with its post-World War II foreign policy.
“A new reality,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz called it in an uncharacteristically rousing speech Sunday to a special session of parliament. The typically low-key Chancellor Scholz said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine required a dramatically different response from Germany than in the past.
Volunteers extend help to thousands of refugees from Ukraine
SIRET, Romania (AP) — Sitting with her teenage daughter in a hotel foyer in northern Romania, 38-year-old Viktoriya Smishchkyk breaks down in tears as she recounts her departure from Ukraine.
“I could hear the sound of the fighting outside, it was very scary,” Smishchkyk, who is from Vinnitsya in central Ukraine, told The Associated Press from a hotel that is offering free accommodation to refugees.