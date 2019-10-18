Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Approved an ALCS roster substitution by the New York Yankees that has RHP Ben Heller replacing injured LHP CC Sabathia.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment. Claimed LHP Josh D. Smith off waivers from Miami and sent him outright to Louisville (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Kenny Gabriel. Placed F Marcus Derrickson and Gs Armoni Brooks, Tahjere McCall and Jordan Sibert on waivers.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Tre’Shawn Thurman. Waived G Craig Sword.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bennie Boatwright. Waived G Shaq Buchanan.

WNBA

WNBA — Suspended Minnesota G Odyssey Sims two games to start the 2020 season, stemming from a drunken-driving charge last summer.

GOLF

PGA — Suspended Matt Every for three months for violating the PGA Tour’s conduct policy on drugs of abuse.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Detroit F Darren Helm $5,000 for slashing Calgary F Elias Lindholm an Oct. 17 game at Calgary.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Curtis Lazar to Rochester (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Nikolai Prokhorkin from Ontario (AHL). Assigned D Tobias Bjornfot and F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed C Nico Hischier to a seven-year contract extension through 2026-27 season.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Travis Boyd and D Martin Fehervary from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced the reinstatement of LAFC F Adama Diomande.

COLLEGE

BARUCH — Named Wendy Ambrosio men’s and women’s assistant swimming coach.

LSU-ALEXANDRIA — Named Kody Gautreaux assistant baseball coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced WR Cam Chambers has entered the transfer portal.