Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Approved an ALCS roster substitution by the New York Yankees that has RHP Ben Heller replacing injured LHP CC Sabathia.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment. Claimed LHP Josh D. Smith off waivers from Miami and sent him outright to Louisville (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Kenny Gabriel. Placed F Marcus Derrickson and Gs Armoni Brooks, Tahjere McCall and Jordan Sibert on waivers.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Tre’Shawn Thurman. Waived G Craig Sword.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bennie Boatwright. Waived G Shaq Buchanan.
WNBA
WNBA — Suspended Minnesota G Odyssey Sims two games to start the 2020 season, stemming from a drunken-driving charge last summer.
GOLF
PGA — Suspended Matt Every for three months for violating the PGA Tour’s conduct policy on drugs of abuse.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Detroit F Darren Helm $5,000 for slashing Calgary F Elias Lindholm an Oct. 17 game at Calgary.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Curtis Lazar to Rochester (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Nikolai Prokhorkin from Ontario (AHL). Assigned D Tobias Bjornfot and F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed C Nico Hischier to a seven-year contract extension through 2026-27 season.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Travis Boyd and D Martin Fehervary from Hershey (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced the reinstatement of LAFC F Adama Diomande.
COLLEGE
BARUCH — Named Wendy Ambrosio men’s and women’s assistant swimming coach.
LSU-ALEXANDRIA — Named Kody Gautreaux assistant baseball coach.
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced WR Cam Chambers has entered the transfer portal.