Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Ray Spalding.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Tony Jefferson on IR. Signed DT Jihad Ward.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived/injured CB Trevor Williams.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released QB Taryn Christion from the practice squad. Signed LB Robert Spillane to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Johnathan Boone from the practice roster. Signed CB Jalen Allison, LB John Vogeler and DL Nathan Brisson-Fast to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Ryan Kuffner and D Oliwer Kaski to Grand Rapids (AHL). Activated LW Andreas Athanasiou from IR.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Loaned D Nick Ebert to Hartford (AHL). Reassigned D Brandon Crawley to Maine (ECHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Belleville D Hubert Labrie and Springfield F Paul Thompson two games.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Miles Robinson to a multiyear contract extension through the 2023 season.
COLLEGE
SAINT ANSELM — Named Sagemarie George NCAA compliance coordinator/team travel specialist. Promoted Meg Pfalzgraf, Jill Gagnon and Carolyn King-Robitaille to assistant athletic directors.