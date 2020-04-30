As storms rolled through East Texas Wednesday morning, high winds and hail impacted Marshall and the surrounding area.
High winds impacted electricity through the Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana area causing extensive damage to SWEPCO’s electric system. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 14,500 customers were without power, including 7,600 in Louisiana, 4,700 in Arkansas and 2,200 in Texas.
According to SWEPCO the following times are for power restoration though power may be restored sooner.
Marshall, Kilgore, Atlanta and Mt. Pleasant were anticipated to be restored Wednesday night. Bossier City, Haughton and Shreveport were also anticipated to be restored Wednesday night.
Hornbeck and Natchitoches are supposed to be fully restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.
Though a lot of damage was not seen in Marshall, a large tree damaged two vehicles on East Meredith Street when it fell over due to 60 mph winds. The truck which featured a ‘Ben Wilson Plumbing’ logo was under the evergreen and another vehicle was lifted off the ground by the root system. Crews were on hand to cut down the tree which blocked the street and fell across electric lines.
Employees with the plumbing company were relieved to find that the tree fell away from the house instead of potentially causing damage to the home or injuring any of the family members.