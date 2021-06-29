Texas State Technical College in Marshall recently held for the first time in more than a year an in-person Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremony.
Ceremonies were put on hold for the previous year due to the outbreak of COVID-19, with this past week the first time Phi Theta Kappa members were able to celebrate together in person.
The Process Operations Technology program had the most inductees.
During the ceremony the group elected new officers for the 2021-22 academic year. These officers include Matthew Brooks of Longview, Chayton Gray of Brady, Colin McGregor of Jefferson and Allison Weaver of Hallsville and Longview.