NATION
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Of the roughly 1,000 images of Native Americans from the 19th through the early 20th century, Eric Hemenway kept returning to one: a lone woman hoeing potatoes in a Michigan garden.
The director of archives and records for the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians was poring over boxes of photos in the Clements Library of University of Michigan, which acquired the rare trove from a collector. Others might be drawn to Sitting Bull staring into the camera lens, or Geronimo posing with this elite band before capture. But for Hemenway, the picture of Viola Assinaway, an ancestor through marriage, is commonplace yet compelling: It offers visual proof of his people’s continuous presence.
“We were here before Columbus, and we are here after Columbus. Not many tribes can say that,” he said. “How do you prove that to somebody? Photos area really powerful way. There’s no denying it.”
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Police have used tear gas to disperse protesters in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital after politician Guillaume Soro’s flight home was instead diverted to Ghana.
Conflicting reports emerged late Monday as to why Soro’s plane didn’t land in Ivory Coast as scheduled after the former rebel leader spent more than five months away.
Ivorian aviation officials insisted that it was Soro himself who requested the diversion.
Soro and his allies helped President Alassane Ouattara come to power when then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to step down during the violent 2010-2011 election.
However, Soro has distanced himself from Ouattara’s party with his ambitions for the 2020 presidential election.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Drug overdose patients rushed to some emergency rooms in New York’s Hudson Valley are asked a series of questions: Do you have stable housing? Do you have food? Times and location of overdoses are noted, too.
The information is entered into a new overdose-tracking system that provides near real-time glimpses into the ravages of the opioid-fueled drug crisis. The Hudson Valley Interlink Analytic System is among a number of surveillance systems being adopted around the country by police, government agencies and community groups. While the number of drug overdose deaths appears to have fallen nationally in 2018 for the first time in nearly three decades, the overdose death rate remains about seven times higher than a generation ago.
WORLD
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death Monday for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashoggi, whose grisly slaying in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul drew international condemnation and cast a cloud of suspicion over Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Three other people were found guilty by Riyadh’s criminal court of covering up the crime and were sentenced to a combined 24 years in prison, according to a statement read by the Saudi attorney general’s office on state TV.
PARIS (AP) — France’s defense ministry announced Monday it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamic extremists in central Mali over the weekend. France joins a tiny group of countries that use armed drones, including the United States.
The drone deployment came nearly one month after two French helicopters collided in Mali, killing 13 soldiers in the deadliest military loss for France in nearly four decades.
A defense ministry statement said the drone strike took place Saturday while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting neighboring Ivory Coast, where France has a military base. Macron already had announced that French forces had killed 33 extremists that day.
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian government forces pressed ahead Monday with a new military assault on the country’s last rebel stronghold that began last week. The offensive has triggered a mass exodus of civilians fleeing to safer areas near the Turkish border.
Under the cover of airstrikes and heavy shelling, Syrian troops have been pushing into the northwestern province of Idlib toward a major rebel-held town, Maaret al-Numan. The town sits on a key highway linking the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest.
STATE
HOUSTON (AP) — A homeowner shot and killed three people who broke into a Houston-area mobile home Monday, authorities said.
Two males who lived in the mobile home saw three Hispanic males dressed in dark clothing and armed with a pistol break into their residence at around 8 a.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The mobile home is in Channelview, about 16 miles east of Houston.
RUMNEY, N.H. (AP) — The remains of a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach have been sent to their relatives.
Family members of James and Michelle Butler told WMUR-TV that they have received the Rumney couple’s ashes and are planning a celebration of life gathering next month.
Officials say the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found in October in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.
A man and woman from Utah have been charged with stealing the couple’s pickup truck and rented RV.
KATY, Texas (AP) — A dispute over a child’s haircut ended with gunfire Saturday at a Texas barbershop, according to authorities.
Deputies are looking for a man who shot an employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument, the Harris County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet Saturday. Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the man’s son.
The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.