STATE
Historic Houston theater’s pandemic rescue a public good
HOUSTON (AP) — After a historic Houston theater seemingly closed for good last year due to economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, its supporters — including film lovers, preservationists and directors Richard Linklater and Wes Anderson — got to work to try and revive it.
But they also grappled with whether they should be doing this amid a worldwide crisis in which people were dying or suffering economically.
Kyle Vaughan, one of those behind the effort to save the River Oaks Theatre, said with everything that was happening in the world, it would have been easy to say no to this endeavor.
Texas deputy shot at gas station but expected to be OK
BASTROP (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and injuring a Texas deputy was apprehended Monday after a lengthy manhunt, authorities said.
Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was shot two times in the chest on Sunday night at a gas station in Bastrop, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Austin, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said.
The sheriff told Austin TV station KXAN that Wilson was also shot in the forearm, shattering it, but that the deputy is expected to recover.
“The vest did what it was supposed to do,” Cook said.
Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and authorities said he was apprehended by midday Monday. Jail records did not list an attorney to speak on Stark’s behalf.
Cook said officers were familiar with Stark because of previous arrests.
NATION
Pete Davidson headed to space on Blue Origin craft
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Davidson is heading to space.
The “Saturday Night Live” star is among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezos’ space travel venture Blue Origin, the company announced Monday.
The launch is scheduled for March 23 and Davidson will be the third celebrity on a Blue Origin flight. William Shatner was on a flight in October, blasting off from West Texas and reaching a height of roughly 66 miles above Earth on the 10-minute jaunt.
Former NFL great and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan flew on Blue Origin’s second passenger flight in December, joining astronaut Alan Shepard’s daughter on the journey. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, flew on the company’s first passenger flight last July.
Average gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008.
In today’s dollars, the previous record would be equal to $5.30 a gallon, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator.
The price at the pump is $1.54 higher than it was a year ago.
Jury selection starts in former NBA player’s murder trial
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.
Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted.
Opening statements in Turner’s trial could finally reveal key details about Wright’s slaying, one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had been missing for 10 days before his body was discovered.
A Memphis native, the 6-foot, 11-inch Wright played 13 seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams, after playing college basketball at the University of Memphis. He was retired from the league when he was killed.
Martin has been convicted of murder in a separate case. He also could testify during the trial.
WORLD
Invasion jolts Russia’s friends in tiny West-leaning Moldova
COMRAT, Moldova (AP) — Across the border from war-engulfed Ukraine, tiny, impoverished Moldova — an ex-Soviet republic now looking eagerly Westward — has watched with trepidation as the Russian invasion unfolds.
In Gagauzia, a small, autonomous part of the country that’s traditionally felt closer to the Kremlin than the West, people would normally back Russia, which they never wanted to leave when Moldova gained independence. But this time, most have trouble identifying with either side in the war.
Anna Koejoglo says she’s deeply conflicted.