STATE
Rain finally in forecast for areas scorched by fires
EASTLAND (AP) — Wildfires continued to scorch parts of Texas on Monday, and a storm system moving through could bring much-needed rain but also strong winds, forecasters said.
The fires were already blamed for the deaths of two firefighters — one in Texas and one in Oklahoma. The largest of the fires, known as the Eastland Complex, had burned nearly 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) in an area around 120 miles (193 kilometers) west of Dallas and was 30% contained as of Sunday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers told The Dallas Morning News that about an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain was predicted Monday in Eastland County.
“The rain will relieve how dry it is in those grassy areas prone to fires,” she said. “Unfortunately, Monday is the only day we’re seeing any rain for the foreseeable future, and the windy days will continue.”
Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party
DALLAS (AP) — Ten people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire, police said.
One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue. Nine other shooting victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition and an unspecified number of people were injured while trying to run away, police said. No arrests have been announced.
Joe Morgan, 55, told The Dallas Morning News that he was working crowd control at the venue, where a group of teens was hosting a spring break party. He told the newspaper that he heard gunshots being fired from outside of the venue.
“A lot of the kids were helping the other kids,” Morgan said Sunday, adding that he saw people with gunshot wounds to the chest, arms and legs.
4 wounded in shooting in Austin; suspect in custody
AUSTIN (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.
The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.
However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.
The shooting took place in an area with several bars near where some SXSW festival events are held.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the last two years.
In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close, prompting Austin’s police chief to pledge more security for the city’s entertainment district.
NATION
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — One man was killed and 27 people were wounded when two people got into a gunfight during a car show that’s part of an annual community event in a small southeast Arkansas town, authorities said Sunday.
A person who left the scene of the Saturday evening shooting has been arrested on unrelated charges and is being questioned about the shooting in Dumas, a city of about 4,000 located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant said.
“All we know at this time, there was two individuals that got in a gunfight,” Bryant said at a Sunday afternoon news conference.
He said several children were among the wounded, including two under the age of 2.
The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic. The Hood-Nic Foundation says on its website that its mission is to “rebuild, reunite, and respond to the needs of the youth in our communities.”
State constitutional convention measures stoke partisan fear
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Simmering public anger in Alaska over the legislature’s failure to settle the state’s most radioactive issue — how big a check residents should receive from the state’s oil wealth fund — is colliding with a once-a-decade opportunity for political activists: The chance for voters to call a convention to amend the state’s constitution.
The frustration over the long-festering oil check question is providing a tail wind for groups seeking to change the constitution to address a range of hot button topics, such as restricting abortion and altering the process for selecting judges in a way that opponents say could make the process more partisan.
This year’s political turbulence could turn what is usually an overlooked ballot question into a high-stakes fight over the direction of the state. A convention would open Alaska’s foundational document to any type of revision, something opponents consider dangerous in an era of deep partisan divides, culture wars and campaigns fueled by deep-pocketed donors from out of state.
WORLD
Surrogate babies born in Ukraine wait out war in basement
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At a makeshift basement bomb shelter in Ukraine’s capital, at least 20 babies born to surrogate mothers are waiting for their foreign parents to be able to travel to the war-torn country and take them home.
Some just a few days old, the infants are well cared for, but even below ground the blasts of occasional shelling can be heard clearly.
Many of the surrogacy center’s nurses are also stranded in the shelter because it’s too dangerous to travel to and from their homes. Ukrainian troops have been resisting Russian forces in Kyiv’s suburbs as they attempt to encircle the city.
“Now we are staying here to preserve our and the babies’ lives,” said Lyudmilia Yashchenko, a 51-year-old nurse. “We are hiding here from the bombing and this horrible misery.”
Yashchenko said they leave briefly during the day to get some fresh air but don’t dare stay out too long. She worries about her own children, too — both her sons, ages 22 and 30, are fighting to defend their country.