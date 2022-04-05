STATE
Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff was killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.
Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Two of the suspects were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized Friday in custody, Gonzalez said.
Joshua Stewart, 23, and Fredarius Clark, 19, are charged with capital murder, according to court documents. Clark remained hospitalized Friday in stable condition, while Stewart was discharged and booked into Harris County Jail, said Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland. It was unclear from court documents if they had attorneys.
Alleged drunk driver charged in crash that kills deputy
HOUSTON (AP) — A suspected drunk driver has been charged in the death of a Houston area deputy constable after being accused of slamming into the back of the officer’s vehicle, causing it to burst into flames, officials said Sunday.
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities received calls about a possibly intoxicated driver in a large truck who had fled an accident, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis parked her patrol vehicle on the side of a Houston freeway and waited for the driver to pass so she could then follow and pull him over, authorities said.
But the driver ended up crashing into the back of Chavis’ patrol car, said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Anthony McConnell.
NATION
Cruz endorses Josh Mandel in Ohio’s Senate primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel on Monday in the heated Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat, a potentially critical campaign boost just as early voting is set to begin in the Midwestern battleground.
Cruz’s decision could be particularly valuable among conservative voters in the absence of an endorsement in the race by Donald Trump, who has yet to weigh in despite candidates working hard to woo him — and he may not.
Cruz, who sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 that Trump won and may run again in 2024, is one of the highest-profile Republicans in the Senate. He and Mandel share an affinity for trying to exploit cultural divisions for political gain.
Jury deliberations underway in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury in Michigan started its deliberations Monday in the trial of four men accused of designing a plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The jury picked a leader Friday and went home for the weekend, following hours of closing arguments from lawyers on the 15th day of trial.
Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta can be found guilty of conspiracy, even if they didn’t pull off a kidnapping in fall 2020, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said during jury instructions.
A key factor, if the jury finds it, would be a “mutual understanding either spoken or unspoken” between two or more people in the group, the judge said.
Fox, Croft and Harris also face charges related to weapons.
Coroner IDs 6 people killed in Sacramento mass shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in California’s capital city on Monday identified the six people killed in Sacramento’s mass shooting as police searched for at least two shooters who opened fire in a crowd as bar patrons filled the streets at closing time on the outskirts of the city’s entertainment district.
The Sacramento County coroner identifed the three women who were killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three male victims were identified as Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29. One of the victims had been identified Sunday.
The sound of rapid-fire gunshots at about 2 a.m. sent people running in terror. Twelve people were wounded in the neighborhood anchored by the Golden One Arena that hosts concerts and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. The team’s home game against the Golden State Warriors went on as scheduled Sunday night and began with a moment of silence for the victims.
WORLD
Ukrainian refugees find jobs, kindness, as they settle in
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Nataliya Hibska quickly brushes her teeth and makes the bed. She is rushing to her new job.
From a small hostel room in eastern Warsaw, Hibska, a Ukrainian refugee, is slowly rebuilding her life, which was abruptly upended by Russia’s invasion of her homeland.
European Union member nations like Poland and Romania — the two neighboring countries to have received the most refugees from Ukraine — have launched programs to help them integrate.
The 47-year-old former manager of a private education center from Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Hibska fled her hometown after a second wave of shelling. When bombs struck a nearby military warehouse, rattling her home, she knew it was time to leave and seek refuge for herself and her 11-year-old son.
“We were afraid to go out, to let them go out into the yard, we were afraid to let them ride bicycles or play football. We were just so scared and we decided that was enough. It was time to flee,” she said, describing the decision she and many of her neighbors were forced to take.