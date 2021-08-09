NATION
Black real estate agent wrongly handcuffed
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — Police in west Michigan handcuffed a real estate agent, his client and that man’s 15-year-old son after a neighbor wrongly reported that the three Black people were breaking into a home.
The agent, Eric Brown, told WOOD-TV that the police response Aug. 1 in Wyoming, including two out of five officers who drew their guns, felt aggressive and “threw me back.”
“I feel pretty anxious, or nervous or maybe even a little bit scared about what do I do to protect myself if I’m going to show a home and the authorities just get called on a whim like that,” Brown said. “Am I just automatically the criminal? Because that’s pretty much how we were treated in that situation.”
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An aide who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her said in her first televised interview that she was initially afraid to identify herself because she worried the governor’s “enablers” would destroy her if she spoke up.
Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant on Cuomo’s staff, detailed her interactions with the Democrat in a joint interview with CBS and The Times Union of Albany that was broadcast Monday as a key legislative committee met to discuss possible impeachment hearings.
Commisso has spoken out before, first in an anonymous interview with the Times Union last winter, and then as one of 11 women who said they were sexually harassed by Cuomo whose allegations were detailed in a report by the state attorney general’s office last week. She was also the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo, giving a report to the county sheriff Thursday.
But until now, the public hasn’t heard her tell her own story.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support.
With his children looking on from a living room window, Mohamed reacted cautiously, saying he likes police and relies on them to keep his family safe. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened.
“I think that would be a better idea,” he said.
STATE
Man charged in murder of 3 in coastal community
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (AP) — A 23-year-old Texas man is charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in the costal resort community of South Padre Island.
A judge on Monday ordered Yordi Barthelemy held without bond on the murder charge stemming from the fatal shootings of the women at an island condominium Saturday. He is also charged with assault family violence.
The dead women, ages 46, 47 and 65, were members of the same family and from the Houston area, according to police. Authorities have not released their names and did not answer questions Sunday or Monday about their connection to Barthelemy or a possible motive for the killings.
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston are looking for suspected shooters after five people were injured and one man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a nightclub early Sunday.
Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. at a north Houston club and authorities pronounced Derrick Johnson dead at the scene, officials with the sheriff’s office said. The five wounded people were taken to hospitals and are all expected to survive, although one was shot in the head.
Sgt. Jason Brown said multiple people began shooting during a fight at the club about 25 miles north of downtown Houston. He said it’s unclear what prompted the dispute and whether the people who were shot were part of it.
There were “several hundred” people inside the club at the time of the shooting and deputies recovered “some weapons” from the building, Brown said. No one had been arrested or charged in the shooting as of Sunday morning.
WORLD
Herd of Asian elephants finally heads home
BEIJING (AP) — An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home.
Local authorities have deployed trucks, workers and drones to monitor the elephants, evacuated roads for them to pass safely and used food to steer them away from populated areas. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured.
The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.
The elephants left the reserve more than a year ago for unknown reasons and roamed more than 300 miles north. After reaching the outskirts of Kunming, a center for business and tourism, they turned south again, but still are far from the reserve.
ORLANDO NODARSE, Cuba (AP) — Zuleydis Elledias has gotten up each morning for the past two months hoping for a phone call, a message — any news on the fate of her husband and nephew, who disappeared at sea after the boat they were in capsized as they tried to reach Florida.
Another half dozen families in the small town of Orlando Nodarse, 35 miles west of Havana and near the port of Mariel, are living with the same uncertainty.
“Due to the pandemic my husband lost his job. Many places closed and he had been home for more than a year. Every time he went to his workplace, they told him to wait. And that made him desperate because we have a 2-year-old son,” Elledias, a 38-year-old homemaker, told The Associated Press through tears.
TOKYO (AP) — Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city with its mayor urging Japan, the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons.
In his speech at the Nagasaki Peace Park, Mayor Tomihisa Taue urged Japan’s government to take the lead in creating a nuclear-free zone in Northeast Asia rather than staying under the U.S. nuclear umbrella — a reference to the U.S. promise to use its own nuclear weapons to defend allies without them.
Taue also singled out the United States and Russia — which have the biggest arsenals by far — to do more for nuclear disarmament, as he raised concern that nuclear states have backtracked from disarmament efforts and are upgrading and miniaturizing nuclear weapons.
“Please look into building a nuclear-weapons-free zone in the Northeast Asia that would create a ‘non-nuclear umbrella’ instead of a ‘nuclear umbrella’ and be a step in the direction of a world free of nuclear weapons,” Taue said as he urged Japan’s government to do more to take action for nuclear disarmament.