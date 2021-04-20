NATION
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a Kentucky man whose pickup truck was seized at the Mexican border and held by the federal government for more than two years.
The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower-court ruling against the man, Gerardo Serrano. He was asking the court to force the government to hold a prompt hearing when it takes people’s property under forfeiture laws.
Those laws allow the government to seize property without ever having to prove it was used for illicit purposes.
Serrano was crossing the border at Eagle Pass, on his way to visit relatives in 2015 when federal border agents searched and then took possession of his Ford F-250 pickup.
BALTIMORE — A key contract manufacturer for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has stopped making bulk vaccine substance and is retaining what’s already been made at its Baltimore Bayview factory while U.S. regulators continue inspecting it due to quality problems.
The news was disclosed Monday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. It raises questions about whether problems at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. factory will prevent Johnson & Johnson from meeting its U.S. supply commitments.
Johnson & Johnson says it remains committed to providing 100 million doses of the single-shot vaccine pledged by the end of June. It says “it is premature to speculate on any potential impact this could have on the timing of our vaccine deliveries.”
Emergent says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began inspecting the factory April 12 and four days later asked Emergent not to resume manufacturing and to quarantine all vaccine material already produced there. Emergent said it was doing so until the inspection was completed and the company addresses any problems found.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s experimental helicopter Ingenuity rose into the thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet.
The triumph was hailed as a Wright brothers moment. The mini 4-pound copter even carried a bit of wing fabric from the Wright Flyer that made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.
It was a brief hop — just 39 seconds and 10 feet — but accomplished all the major milestones.
“We’ve been talking so long about our Wright brothers moment, and here it is,” said project manager MiMi Aung, offering a virtual hug to her socially distanced colleagues in the control room as well as those at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
STATE
HOUSTON (AP) — Two people were killed and three others were injured following an early Monday morning shooting in Houston, according to police.
Officers initially responded to the parking lot of a Whataburger restaurant around 12:20 a.m. Monday where they found a man and woman inside a Buick. Both had been shot and were transported to a hospital.
Police later learned that three other men who had also been shot were in a Mercedes about a mile away in a residential area. Two of the men in the car were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was also taken to a hospital.
Police did not immediately have information on the conditions of the three people who were hospitalized, according to spokesman Kese Smith.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man wanted on a warrant in Texas allegedly stole and crashed an Indiana State Police car after a high-speed interstate chase, authorities said late Saturday.
A state trooper in Indianapolis investigating “suspicious activity” with a 1999 Ford truck being parked behind an abandoned vehicle on Interstate 69 around 4 p.m. The trooper then encountered a man who allegedly fled after a struggle. The car he had been driving was allegedly stolen near Effingham, Illinois.
Police alleged the man, identified as Phillip Lane Hurley Jr., then stole the officer’s patrol car driving it at up to 140 mph before crashing in Anderson, striking a semi-tractor trailer.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio on Saturday released the name of the man who fatally shot himself during a shootout with an officer outside San Antonio International Airport.
The Bexar County medical examiner identified the man killed during the Thursday afternoon shooting as Joe Gomez, Lt. Michelle Ramos said in a news release. Ramos did not provide any other identifying details, such as his age, and did not immediately return messages for additional comment.
Police Chief William McManus has said the suspect had a history of mental illness and that police had interacted with him in the past.
The airport was locked down Thursday after police were called about a car driving the wrong way on an airport road. Officer John Maines stopped the car and the driver, now identified as Gomez, jumped out and opened fire, McManus said.
WORLD
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters in Cape Town finally brought a wildfire under control Monday after it swept across the slopes of the city’s famed Table Mountain, burning the university’s historic library and forcing the evacuation of some neighborhoods.
The smoldering fire is being watched for flareups amid high winds and hot, dry conditions.
City authorities said the fire, which started early Sunday, was “largely contained” more than 24 hours later.
The fire had already badly damaged the library and other buildings on the campus of the University of Cape Town on Sunday, as well as other historic buildings nearby. Fueled by the high winds, it spread through the wild bush on the mountain slopes toward the city’s center and the surrounding residential areas.
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar used violence on Monday against demonstrators who sought to celebrate last week’s formation of a shadow government to serve as an alternative to the military junta that has held power since a February coup.
Myanmar media and posts on social networks said the violence was especially intense in Myingyan, a town in central Myanmar, where the online news site The Irrawaddy reported at least one person was killed Sunday. Unconfirmed reports on social media said at least one more person was killed there Monday.
Marches were held in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city, and elsewhere to show support for the “National Unity Government” announced Friday by protest leaders. Security forces reportedly broke up a march at dawn in Mandalay that included Buddhist monks.