STATE
FORT WORTH (AP) — Mattie Parker declared victory Saturday as the next mayor of Fort Worth, keeping it one of America’s biggest cities with a GOP mayor.
The 37-year-old Parker was in a runoff with Deborah Peoples, a former Democratic county chairwoman who would have been the city’s first Black mayor. Peoples conceded defeat as Parker had more than 53% of the vote with ballots still being counted.
Parker will succeed her former boss, outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, a Republican who is retiring after 10 years and was the longest-serving mayor of the booming city that is closing in on 1 million residents.
Although the election was officially nonpartisan, it resembled a Texas battleground race: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Parker and county GOP officials brought in activists from around the state to stop Democrats who craved a high-profile win in Texas after a letdown in 2020.
ROUND ROCK (AP) — Officers in an Austin suburb shot dead a man reported to be threatening hotel guests with a gun Monday, police said.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said a 911 caller reported the man entered the lobby of the Home2 Suites by Hilton at about 9:45 a.m., pointed a handgun at people and asked, “Do you want to die?”
Three officers found the armed man in the lobby. Banks wouldn’t say what prompted his officers to use deadly force, saying investigators will review the officers’ body-camera video.
No other injuries were reported. All three officers have been placed on routine administrative leave. Banks did not identify the officers or man they shot by name.
HOUSTON (AP) — A woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges in the case, a prosecutor said Monday.
Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson. Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.
During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said that authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa. Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.
Investigators were still waiting for a preliminary autopsy report, which could be ready by Monday afternoon. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston has not officially identified the body found last week by authorities as being Samuel. But police have said they believe the body found inside a plastic tote in a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston, is the boy. A cause of death has also not been determined.
NATION
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A kayaker hoping to paddle solo from California to Hawaii was rescued six days after he set out by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter amid rough seas and high winds.
Cyril Derreumaux endured several problems with his 23-foot kayak, but when he lost his sea anchor he said he knew he had to cut his adventure short.
“It went from bad to worse very fast after that,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle from his home in Larkspur, California.
After consulting with his land crew, Derreumaux phoned the Coast Guard for a rescue Saturday night about 70 miles west of Santa Cruz. A diver was lowered from a helicopter into the water and helped hoist Derreumaux up.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Fisher-Price says it is recalling a model of its baby soothers after the deaths of four infants who were placed on their backs unrestrained in the devices and later found on their stomachs.
In a joint statement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fisher-Price said Friday it is recalling its 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers, which are designed to mimic the motion of a baby being rocked in someone’s arms.
The fatalities between April 2019 and February 2020 were a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado, according to the statement.
Fisher-Price, a division of El Segundo, California-based Mattel Inc., is also recalling a similar product, the 2-in-1 Soothe ’n Play Glider, although there were no reported deaths connected to it.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The oldest male chimpanzee living in an accredited North American zoo died Saturday at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. He was 63.
The chimpanzee, named Cobby, had been a hand-reared performing chimpanzee before he was brought to the San Francisco zoo in the 1960s. Although the zoo said in a news release that the chimpanzee’s cause of death had not been determined, the animal had recently been ill and zoo officials believe old age was a factor.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists chimpanzees as endangered, and they are considered among the most at-risk primates in Africa due to hunting, habitat loss and disease.
The average life expectancy of the 100,000 to 200,000 chimpanzees living in the wild is 33 years, while it is between 50 and 60 years under human care, the zoo said.
Cobby was integral in bringing together the San Francisco Zoo’s chimpanzee population, officials said, and acted like the elder of the troop.
WORLD
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — From alleged drug trafficking and a murder cover-up to weapons transfers to Islamic militants, a convicted crime ringleader has been dishing the dirt on members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party through a series of tell-all videos that have captivated the nation and turned him into an unlikely social media phenomenon.
Sedat Peker, a 49-year-old fugitive crime boss, who once openly supported Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, has been releasing nearly 90-minute long videos from his stated base in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, making scandalous but yet-unproven drip-by-drip allegations, in an apparent bid to settle scores with political figures.
The weekly YouTube videos have been viewed more than 75 million times, causing an uproar, heightening concerns over Turkish state corruption and putting officials on the defensive. They have also exposed alleged rifts between rival factions within the ruling party and added to Erdogan’s troubles as he battles an economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday morning, a couple in Istanbul were absorbed while watching Peker’s latest release. They were among millions in Turkey who tuned in.