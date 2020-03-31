STATE
FORT WORTH (AP) — As he sat in an isolation room at a hospital in Fort Worth, the Rev. Robert Pace felt humbled.
Days earlier, he thought he had the flu. His body ached and he woke up with a deep cough and fever. He visited his doctor, who sent him home with a Tamiflu prescription and directions to keep hydrated. Soon, his fever went away. He led the Lenten program at Trinity Episcopal Church of Fort Worth on March 4, but made sure to stay out of close contact with worshipers. He didn’t shake their hands.
But then the fever returned and suddenly it got harder to breathe, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He skipped church that Sunday. Then his friends started to call him.
“Did you see someone at that conference you went to tested positive for COVID-19?” they asked.
Then, he made the connection.
DALLAS (AP) — Four more people in Texas with COVID-19 have died, as the number of people with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus swelled to nearly 2,900, the state health department said Monday.
The reported fatalities were at 38 on Monday, up by four from Sunday while the number of diagnosed cases rose by nearly 400. Harris County and Dallas County both had around 500 confirmed cases Monday, according to the state tally.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
It was during Act 1 of the final dress rehearsal for Puccini’s “La Rondine” at the Peabody Conservatory that the school president sent out an email canceling all nonessential gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cast members quickly messaged friends, who streamed into the theater to catch the remainder of the only performance in the scheduled four-day run.
After all, the show must go on. And the graduation. And the senior sunrise, the pub crawl, the lake plunge and dozens of other ceremonies, productions and traditions that college students scrambled to salvage — a last, lasting memory before they were kicked off campus to ride out the outbreak from home.
NATION
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s says it will temporarily stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were thrown out of work when the chain closed its stores in response to collapsing sales during the pandemic.
The majority of its 125,000 employees, including stock people and sales clerks, will still collect health benefits, but the company said that it is transitioning to an “absolute minimum workforce” needed to maintain basic operations. Macy’s has lost the bulk of its sales due to the temporarily closing of all 500 of its stores starting March 18.
The move is perhaps the most dramatic sign that even big name retailers are seeing their business evaporate and that the $2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last week may have come too late for some.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have arrested the pastor of a megachurch after detectives say he held two Sunday services with hundreds of people and violated a safer-at-home order in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
According to jail records, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon in Hernando County, where he lives. He was charged with unlawful assembly and violation of a public health emergency order. Bail was set at $500, according to the jail’s website.
Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news conference Monday that he negotiated with the attorney of Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne to turn himself in to authorities in Hernando County. His church is located in Tampa.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks pushed higher on Wall Street Monday, led by big gains for health care companies announcing developments that could aid in the coronavirus outbreak.
The rally tacked more gains onto a recent upswing for the market, which is coming off the best week for the S&P 500 since hitting bottom after the financial crisis 11 years ago. Nascent optimism is budding on Wall Street that the worst of the selling may be over, but markets around the world remain tentative amid uncertainty about whether global authorities can nurse the economy through the pandemic.
The S&P 500 remains about 23% below its record set last month, and oil tumbled to an 18-year low.
In early afternoon trading on Monday, the S&P 500 was up 2.8%.
European indexes rose modestly after erasing earlier losses. Asian markets were down, but by much milder degrees than the huge swings that have rocked investors over the last month.
WORLD
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Prisoners in southern Iran broke cameras and caused other damage during a riot, state media reported Monday, the latest in a series of violent prison disturbances in the country, which is battling the most severe coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.
Israel meanwhile announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will enter self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for the virus. His office says the 70-year-old leader has undergone a test and will remain in quarantine until he receives results or is cleared by the Health Ministry and his personal doctor. His close advisers are also isolating.
Speaking from confinement at home, Netanyahu called on Israelis to remain at home and avoid family gatherings during the upcoming spring holiday season.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian capital, Moscow, on Monday woke up to a lockdown obliging most of its 13 million residents to stay home, and many other regions of the vast country quickly followed suit to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
A stern-looking President Vladimir Putin warned his envoys in Russia’s far-flung regions that they will be personally responsible for the availability of beds, ventilators and other key equipment.
“We have managed to win time and slow down an explosive spread of the disease in the previous weeks, and we need to use that time reserve to the full,” Putin said.
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — When Nima Amraa returned to the Gaza Strip from neighboring Egypt earlier this month, she was surprised to learn she was being placed in a makeshift quarantine center set up by the ruling Hamas group.
But her initial jitters turned to fear when two fellow travelers in another facility tested positive for the coronavirus — the first cases to be confirmed in Gaza.
“Once there were cases of the virus spreading, we started to feel afraid and disappointed,” Amraa, a 30-year-old journalist, said by phone from quarantine, where she has spent a week and a half sleeping in a room with five other women and sharing a bathroom.
The virus found a way into Gaza, even though the Mediterranean enclave has been largely cut off from the world by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas militants seized it 13 years ago.