STATE
FORT WORTH (AP) — Eight people were wounded early Sunday when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a Fort Worth car wash and multiple people returned fire, police said.
Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. Police said no suspects were in custody.
Police said an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.
Police said Sunday afternoon that detectives had determined the shooting began following an argument between several men. Police said one person then left the scene, retrieved a gun and began shooting toward groups of people.
DALLAS (AP) — Three men were killed and two others injured in a Fourth of July shooting in a Dallas neighborhood, police said.
Dallas police said they don’t yet have any suspects identified in the shooting late Sunday night. Police say the motive and circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.
KXAS-TV reports that a street in the neighborhood on Monday was littered with markers as police counted bullet casings. A vehicle in the middle of the road was riddled with bullet holes.
Police said that upon arrival, officers found five people who had been shot. They were all taken to hospitals, where three of them where pronounced dead.
KILLEEN (AP) — A man was killed when the small plane he was flying crashed just south of an airport in Central Texas, authorities said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Bradley Guy Marzari, 60, of Belton, died in the crash on Sunday in Killeen. The Federal Aviation Administration said Marzari was the only person aboard.
The FAA said the single-engine Focke-Wulf Piaggio FWP-149D crashed just south of Skylark Field Airport.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
NATION
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon’s cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February.
Bezos, Amazon’s biggest shareholder with a stake worth about $180 billion, will still hold sway over the company he started out of his Seattle garage in 1995. He takes over the role of executive chair, with plans to focus on new products and initiatives.
Jassy takes the helm of a $1.7 trillion company that benefited greatly from the pandemic, more than tripling its profits in the first quarter of 2021 and posting record revenue as customers grew ever more dependent on online shopping.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Across Colorado, parched rivers are at some of their lowest levels on record. But on one still spared by the drought, boisterous children and guides bob along as water splashes into their blue inflatable rafts.
The summer activity on the Cache La Poudre River in northeastern Colorado reflects the precarious situations of rivers and lakes in dry regions, with rafters and boaters eager to enjoy the remaining oases while they can and businesses hoping to eke out a season threatened by drought.
“Any time that you make your living off of Mother Nature, you definitely partner with a pretty turbulent environment,” said Kyle Johnson, whose whitewater rafting company, Rocky Mountain Adventures, has been fully booked seven days a week.
Johnson said the booming demand on the river is a “redemption” from the last rafting season, which was cut short by the pandemic and wildfires. But the healthy water levels on the river might not last much longer. Johnson notes the drought could end this season prematurely as well.
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — John Rogers waited months after becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. It was only after talking with friends that the 66-year-old retiree from rural Spencer County, Kentucky, was persuaded to get the shot.
“They said, ‘You know, the vaccine may not be 100%, but if you get COVID, you’re in bad shape,’” Rogers said. “You can die from it.”
With the nation falling just short of President Joe Biden’s goal of dispensing at least one shot to 70% of all American adults by the Fourth of July, public health officials in places like Spencer County have shifted the emphasis away from mass vaccination clinics toward getting more information out in a more targeted way about the benefits of getting inoculated.
Health departments have offered the vaccine at concerts, parades and fairs and plan to make it available at back-to-school events. They have encouraged local doctors to raise the issue with patients and promoted shots by way of printed materials and social media.
WORLD
BEIJING (AP) — Fed up with work stress, Guo Jianlong quit a newspaper job in Beijing and moved to China’s mountain southwest to “lie flat.”
Guo joined a small but visible handful of Chinese urban professionals who are rattling the ruling Communist Party by rejecting grueling careers for a “low-desire life.” That is clashing with the party’s message of success and consumerism as its celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.
Guo, 44, became a freelance writer in Dali, a town in Yunnan province known for its traditional architecture and picturesque scenery. He married a woman he met there.
“Work was OK, but I didn’t like it much,” Guo said. “What is wrong with doing your own thing, not just looking at the money?”
HAVANA (AP) — Every morning Odalys de la Caridad Lara Reyes gets to work, takes her seat and starts to read out loud. Usually there’s a novel. She’s partial to books by Victor Hugo and Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Of late, during the pandemic, it’s just been the news.
She’s one of a small band of tobacco factory readers — a job that has become a unique part of Cuba’s culture.
“If I am born again, I would be a reader again, because through this profession I have learned in all areas,” said Lara, a short, 55-year-old woman with straight, graying hair, a deep voice and perfect diction.
Arrayed before her at the La Corona factory are scores of workers rolling the world’s finest cigars — San Cristobals, Montecristos, Cuabas.
By legend, at least, cigars like the Montecristos and Romeo y Julietas owe their very names to books being read as they were being rolled.’