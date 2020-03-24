STATE
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said the National Guard could begin monitoring drive-in testing sites on Monday, and the Republican declined at a news conference to follow the lead of other states with a statewide “shelter in place” order.
But Abbott warned Texans that it could be coming if they don’t heed his previous orders on Friday that limited social gatherings to under 10 people, closed schools, bars and gyms and banned dine-in eating at restaurants.
“Stricter standards will be taken,” if necessary, Abbott said. “If you don’t have an essential reason for leaving your home, you should not be leaving your home.”
HOUSTON (AP) — A 42-year-old Mexican man died in a South Texas hospital while being held pending his deportation, immigration authorities said Monday.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement identified the man as Ramiro Hernandez Ibarra and said he died Saturday after being hospitalized Thursday. ICE said Hernandez’s preliminary cause of death was complications related to septic shock but did not provide further details.
Hernandez is the 10th person to die in ICE custody since October, the start of the governmental fiscal year. Eight people died in the previous fiscal year.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, immigration advocates have criticized the medical care ICE provides to people it detains and called on ICE to release some of its more than 37,000 detainees. About 47% of those people are being held on non-criminal violations of immigration law, according to the agency’s most recent statistics.
AUSTIN (AP) — Orders by the governors of Texas and Ohio to stop all non-essential surgeries in those states have unleashed a new battle over access to abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide order Sunday to curb the use of medical supplies hospitals will need as they prepare for escalating infections in the spreading of COVID-19. The order bars hospitals from performing surgeries unless the patient faces an immediate risk for “serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician.”
An Abbott spokesman confirmed that would cover abortion in most cases while the order is in place until April 21.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and Utah state leaders on Monday criticized as irresponsible a weekend gathering of hundreds of people at a Salt Lake City airport parking garage to welcome home 900 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries returning from the Philippines.
The people who showed up Sunday evening, some hugging arriving loved ones, should have heeded warnings to keep their distance to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Romney, Utah’s governor and lieutenant governor and the church itself.
Airport officials had asked for only one or two family members of each returning missionary to come and to stay in their cars — guidance that wasn’t followed by many people, said airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending another bumpy day broadly lower on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Democrats and Republicans can settle their differences on an economic rescue package. Major indexes ended down about 3% Monday, having been down as much as 5%. Earlier, markets got a bump following the latest announcement of support from the Federal Reserve. The Fed said it would buy as much government debt as needed to help markets operate smoothly and lend money to businesses and local governments, but the gains quickly vanished. Markets are likely to remain volatile as long as the coronavirus outbreak accelerates.
SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing will suspend operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus, idling tens of thousands of aerospace workers, the company said Monday.
At least 95 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state, mostly in the Seattle area. Boeing employs about 70,000 people in the region. The company said 32 employees have tested positive for the virus, including 25 in the greater Seattle area.
Operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday, Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement, and production would be suspended for two weeks.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Afghanistan on Monday without saying whether he was able to broker an agreement between the country’s squabbling political leaders.
Pompeo was in Kabul on an urgent visit to try to move forward a U.S. peace deal signed last month with the Taliban. He’d traveled thousands of miles despite a near-global travel shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when world leaders and statesmen are curtailing official travel.
But as his plane took off from Kabul, there was still no announcement on whether he’d worked out a solution to Afghanistan’s political impasse between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah. There were reports in the Afghan capital that Pompeo had given Ghani and Abdullah until Tuesday to come up with a compromise, but there was no indication either side had offered to step aside.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to address the nation later Monday amid mounting speculation that he is to announce more draconian restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Johnson has come under mounting pressure to introduce tougher measures in response to the virus pandemic, including an Italy-style nationwide lockdown, after many people were seen out in public over the weekend not properly observing the government’s social distancing recommendations.
Officials at Snowdonia National Park in Wales, which had its “busiest visitor weekend in living memory,” has urged the government to be more explicit with its social distancing advice. They said all the main parking lots would be closed and that they are “exploring options to close down the most popular mountains and sites if the situation continues.”
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa, Africa’s most industrialized economy and a nation of 57 million people, will to go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days starting Thursday to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the president said Monday.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the measures in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases to 402. South Africa will be the third country in Africa to close down all but essential economic activity, after Rwanda and Tunisia.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases jumped by 47% on Monday from the day before with 128 new cases, increasing worries of exponential growth and making it the country with the most cases in Africa, taking over from Egypt.