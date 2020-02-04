WORLD
SAN JUAN (AP) — The screams echoed across Puerto Rico when Jennifer Lopez unfurled a feather cape representing the flag of the U.S. territory during the Super Bowl’s halftime show, a moment that many were still replaying and sharing on Monday.
The move came at a trying time for those on the island of 3.2 million U.S. citizens, who are still struggling to recover from a devastating hurricane and major earthquake.
“Everybody began to clap. They jumped out of their chairs. It was so exciting. There were even people with tears falling down their face,” said Danny Hernández, a government employee in the southwestern town of Guayanilla, where dozens of people lost their homes in a recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed one person.
MADRID (AP) — Passengers on an Air Canada Boeing 767 that made a safe emergency landing in Madrid Monday evening have described how they spent hours flying in circles to burn fuel in a tense calm.
Toronto-bound flight AC837, carrying 128 passengers, departed from the Spanish capital in the early afternoon but had to request an emergency return almost immediately after one of its two engines was damaged and a tire ruptured during takeoff.
Brock Mierzejewski, from Vancouver, who was on the plane with his parents, told The Associated Press: “Obviously a lot of nervous tension while we were in the air, but the pilots did a terrific job landing the plane.”
LONDON (AP) — The CEO of Europe’s busiest airline, Ryanair, said Monday that his airline is interested in revising orders for Boeing 737 Max jets to get a new, larger version of the plane.
Michael O’Leary said his airline has submitted an offer to Boeing for an undisclosed number of Boeing Max 10 jets, a 230-seat version of the plane that has been grounded around the world since March. O’Leary suggested that discussions with Boeing will not be completed until the Max returns to service and Boeing resumes production.
Boeing installed a new CEO last month, and O’Leary said Boeing’s new management team “is not yet in a position to be able to talk to us about a new order. We understand that, but we have the offering and we expect to be at the head of the queue.”
STATE
COMMERCE (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting Monday at a dormitory at a university in Texas, police said.
Students and employees were told to shelter in place as a precaution after the shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The university said there were three gunshot victims at its Pride Rock residence hall, and two people were confirmed dead.
The third person was taken to a hospital. Classes were canceled for the day.
BAYTOWN (AP) — A 630-gallon oil spill in a bay on the eastern outskirts of Houston has been contained and is being cleaned from the water, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Paige Hause said the mile-long spill occurred Saturday at Baytown from a wellhead that was closed and abandoned in 1980s, but it is unclear who the current owner is.
“That’s still part of the investigation ... to determine who the responsible party is,” Hause said.
NATION
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man cursing and muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one passenger and wounding five others in a seemingly random attack, authorities and a witness said.
The driver of the Los Angeles-to-San Francisco bus pulled off onto the shoulder of the highway and the killer got out but was quickly taken into custody without incident, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, and there was no indication the gunman knew any of the victims, Pennings said.
He said several ammunition magazines were discovered along with the gun, which was left behind on the bus.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in much of the world Monday and recovered some of their losses from earlier weeks, but markets are still far from giving the all-clear on the virus that has spread to more than 20 countries and infected more than 17,000 people.
Chinese stocks tumbled nearly 8% after investors there got a chance to catch up to losses that already swept through other markets around the world. Monday was the first day of trading in more than a week for the center of the viral outbreak, and the losses would likely have been bigger if not for moves by Chinese authorities, including the pumping of $173 billion into the financial system.
In the United States, meanwhile, a historical warning signal of recession in the bond market continued to flash red.
The price of crude oil also kept sliding on worries that a global economy weakened by the virus will burn less fuel.