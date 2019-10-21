STATE
DALLAS (AP) — A tornado tore homes and businesses apart in a densely populated area of Dallas, where only minor injuries were reported, but four people were killed in Arkansas and Oklahoma as a late-night series of storms caused chaos in several states.
Radar confirmed the tornado struck near Dallas Love Field Airport around 9 p.m. Sunday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin. There were no reports of fatalities or serious injuries in Texas on Monday, but Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says three people were hospitalized for evaluation of injuries that were not life-threatening. Tens of thousands of people were without electricity. Dallas Love Field spokesman Chris Perry said the airport was not damaged in the storm.
Tornado warnings were in effect Monday morning in far eastern Arkansas near the Mississippi River as the storm system moved to the east. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says areas of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee could see severe thunderstorms later Monday.
Dallas-based radio station KNON-FM went off the air when the studio suffered major damage from the tornado. Lew Morris, one of the hosts of “Reckless Rock Radio,” told The Associated Press that the power went out first, followed by the “distinctive whistle” of a tornado within three minutes.
He and another radio show host sheltered in the bathroom.
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say one man has been arrested and a second suspect was being sought in last month’s slaying of former NBA and Texas Tech standout Andre Emmett.
WFAA-TV reports 32-year-old Keith Johnson was being held Monday on a capital murder charge with bond set at $500,000. Online Dallas County jail records didn’t immediately list an attorney representing Johnson, who was booked Friday.
Investigators say Johnson and a second suspect allegedly shot Emmett during a Sept. 23 robbery attempt. Police say 37-year-old Emmett was sitting in his vehicle outside his residence when two men approached and he was fatally shot while trying to flee.
NATION
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is accusing Exxon Mobil of lying to investors about how profitable the company will remain as governments impose stricter regulations to combat global warming.
The lawsuit, which is set to go to trial Tuesday, claims the Texas energy giant kept two sets of books — one accounting for climate change regulations and the other underestimating the costs — to make the company appear more valuable to investors.
Exxon denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated, and said the company looks forward to being exonerated in court.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two crew members and a passenger on an American Airlines plane were treated in a hospital in Dublin on Monday after fumes from spilled cleaning fluid forced an emergency landing.
One of the pilots told an air traffic controller that two flight attendants passed out briefly and other people complained of burning eyes.
American did not confirm whether anyone had passed out but said that medical personnel met the plane after it landed Monday afternoon.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed near a North Carolina airport, prompting an intensive overnight search of a nearby state park and temporarily halting arrivals and departures of commercial flights, authorities said Monday.
The victims were identified in a statement by Raleigh-Durham International Airport as Harvey Partridge and Patricia Partridge, both 72, of Terra Ceia, Florida. FAA records show that Harvey Partridge was certified to fly single- and multi-engine planes as a private pilot.
Airport officials said search crews found the missing plane around 10 a.m. Monday near a trail in William B. Umstead State Park.
WORLD
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — William Taylor has emerged as an unlikely hero in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
The former Army officer and retired career civil servant holds a position many Americans can’t even pronounce as charge d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. But he was drawn into a Trump administration effort to leverage U.S. military aid for Ukraine, an effort Taylor believed was improper and tried to stop.
He is scheduled to appear Tuesday before impeachment investigators in Congress, joining a parade of current and former diplomats testifying about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
LONDON (AP) — Britain faced another week of grinding political gridlock after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was denied a chance Monday to hold a vote by lawmakers on his Brexit divorce bill.
With just 10 days before Britain’s scheduled departure date, Johnson’s government had sought a “straight up-and-down vote” on the agreement he struck last week with the 27 other EU nations laying out the terms of Britain’s exit.
But the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, refused to allow it because lawmakers voted to delay approving the Brexit deal on Saturday, and parliamentary rules bar the same measure from being considered a second time during a session of Parliament unless something has changed.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that he had failed to form a majority government in parliament, marking a major setback for the embattled Israeli leader that plunges the country into a new period of political uncertainty.
In a statement, Netanyahu said he had worked “tirelessly” to establish a unity government with his chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, but been repeatedly rebuffed.
Facing a Wednesday deadline, Netanyahu said he was returning the “mandate” to President Reuven Rivlin, who will now ask Gantz to try to form a coalition. Gantz, however, could face an equally difficult task.
BEIRUT (AP) — Facing escalating mass protests, the government of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri approved Monday a package of economic reforms and a 2020 budget without new taxes, hoping to appease people in the streets.
Protests swelled in the hours after the announcement, however, as many demonstrators scorned the package as “empty promises.”