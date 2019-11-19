FILE - In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Teller County Sheriff deputies lead Patrick Frazee out of the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek, Colo. The murder trial of a Colorado rancher accused of beating his fiancée to death while their 1-year-old daughter was nearby is coming to an end with jurors expected to hear closing arguments on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Then it will be up to the jury to decide whether to convict Patrick Frazee of killing 29-year-old flight instructor Kelsey Berreth and burning her body.