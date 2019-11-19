Nation
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado rancher was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday shortly after a jury convicted him of beating his fiancée to death with a baseball bat and setting the woman’s remains on fire to hide the evidence.
Patrick Frazee was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges after the jury deliberated four hours before returning its verdict. Less than an hour later, a judge sentenced him to the life term, plus 156 years, the mandatory sentence after prosecutors previously decided not to seek the death penalty.
(AP) — Chick-fil-A is ending donations to three groups that oppose gay marriage in an effort to halt protests and broaden its customer base.
But the move has angered some of the fast food chain’s fans. The Atlanta-based company says starting next year, it will focus its giving on three areas: hunger, homelessness and education.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A ceremonial Native American shield has been welcomed back to New Mexico by tribal leaders, in the culmination of a yearslong international campaign to reclaim the sacred object that held a place in a cycle of ceremonies until it vanished from a mesa-top indigenous village in the 1970s.
Nearly four years ago, the shield surfaced as an auction item in Paris, prompting tribal leaders to begin making public appeals for it to be pulled from bidding and returned to them.
State
MARLIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man died and his neighbor was wounded when the two exchanged gunfire after arguing while riding all-terrain vehicles on a rural road in Central Texas.
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman told the Waco Tribune-Herald that the shootout happened Sunday afternoon. Scaman said 59-year-old Roger Ross died after being shot multiple times in the lower portion of his body. Ross’ neighbor, a 55-year-old man who wasn’t identified, was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in his upper body.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Texas industrial sand mining company’s announcement that it has devalued two of its mines marks the bleak conditions facing Wisconsin’s frac sand industry.
Hi-Crush Inc. said last week that its August and Whitehall mines have been devalued by $109.7 million and $105.7 million each. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that this is in addition to a $131 million write-off for rail cars, terminals, other assets and goodwill.
PLANO, Texas (AP) — Officials say a 16-year-old high school football player was fatally shot in suburban Dallas when someone fired into a home after several people were kicked out of a party there.
Plano police say detectives are working to determine who opened fire Saturday evening.
World
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president on Monday defended a plan to provide pensions to indigenous people starting at age 65, compared with 68 for other Mexicans.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was elected last year after campaigning to help marginalized people, said those who question the idea should visit poor indigenous communities to see how residents live.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An agreement between Libya’s warring parties to end their conflict is possible, but only if all Libyans reject outside interference, the U.N. envoy for the oil-rich North African nation said Monday.
Ghassan Salame told the Security Council that preparations for an international summit in Berlin are underway and that a “crucial” meeting of senior officials Wednesday aims to reach agreement on an outline of actions needed to end the conflict. These include a return to the Libyan-led peace process, a cease-fire, implementation of the arms embargo against Libya, security and economic reforms, and upholding international human rights and humanitarian law, he said.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Andrew’s effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm.
While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview with the BBC, royal watchers are asking whether he can survive the public relations disaster and remain a working member of the royal family.
The question facing Queen Elizabeth II and her advisers is how to protect the historic institution of the monarchy from the taint of a 21st-century sex-and-trafficking scandal and the repeated missteps of a prince who has been a magnet for bad publicity as he struggles to find a national role for himself.