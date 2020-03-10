NATION
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Monday he will run against first-term Republican Sen. Steve Daines, giving Democrats a boost in their effort to take control of the Senate in November.
His decision to run is an about-face made at the last minute for the two-term governor, who ended his long-shot bid for president in December and had repeatedly insisted he had no interest in running for the Senate.
Flanked by his family, Bullock told reporters he previously rejected the idea of another campaign out of consideration for his wife Lisa and their three school-age children who have in the public eye for most of their lives. But they decided as a family to go ahead on the final day that candidates can file for the elections.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma civil rights groups said Monday they intend to sue the state if the Legislature passes a bill to prohibit state contracts with companies that boycott Israel.
Attorneys with the Oklahoma chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and Council on American-Islamic Relations both say House Bill 3967, which passed the House last week, is unconstitutional.
The bill provides that the state not enter into contracts with companies that advocate boycotts, divestments or sanctions against Israel. The bill’s author, Republican Rep. Mark McBride of Moore, says the bill recognizes Israel as an important trading partner and ally in the Middle East.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of passengers on a third Princess Cruises ship are being kept on board while crew members get tested for COVID-19.
The Caribbean Princess, on a 10-day trip to the Panama Canal, was scheduled to dock in Grand Cayman on Monday. But the Çalifornia-based cruise line said it will keep passengers and crew from disembarking, and instead will pick up test kits after notifying the CDC that two crew members had transferred from a Princesship in California where a guest had tested positive for COVID-19.
These crew members being tested are currently “asymptomatic” and are remaining alone in their rooms “out of an abundance of caution” as the ship returns to Fort Lauderdale, the company statement said.
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Texas say a family of four has been found shot to death in their home and murder-suicide is suspected.
A man, 48, his wife, 49, and their sons aged 16 and 13 were found shot to death early Sunday in the home on the southwestern edge of Houston, according to a news release from Fort Bend County sheriff’s spokeswoman Caitilin Espinoza.
No names were released.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A man who recently traveled to California received a presumptive positive test for the new coronavirus, making him the first person in Texas known to have potentially contracted the virus within the U.S., health officials said Monday.
Collin County officials said in a statement that the Frisco man was in his late 30s and was in stable condition at home. A dozen cases have been previously identified around Houston, where all the cases have been related to travelers on a recent Egyptian cruise, said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Collin County officials said the risk of the virus transmitting remains low.
NEW YORK (AP) — Purim is traditionally one of the most joyous Jewish holidays, but some celebrations in Israel and hard-hit parts of the United States are being scaled back or canceled due to the coronavirus threat.
One of the biggest jolts has come in the city of New Rochelle, a few miles north of New York City, where the rabbi of the Young Israel synagogue has the virus. The synagogue has been shut down by health authorities and all its Purim festivities canceled.
Dozens of families from the community are in self-quarantine after learning last week that one congregant, a 50-year-old lawyer, had tested positive for the virus.
Young Israel’s rabbi, Reuven Fink, wrote an open letter informing congregation members that he subsequently tested positive for the virus and urged them to comply with health officials’ orders regardless of the hardships.
ROME (AP) — Tensions in Italy’s overcrowded prisons erupted Monday over new coronavirus containment measures, with riots in at least two dozen lock-ups and the deaths of six inmates who broke into an infirmary and overdosed on methadone.
Italy’s national prisoner rights advocate urged wardens to take immediate measures to calm the situation and mitigate the new regulations, which include a suspension or limitation of family visits as a way to prevent transmission of the virus.
“The difficulty of accepting extreme measures is accentuated in places where people don’t have any freedom,” the advocate said in a statement, urging wardens to provide inmates with greater access to information and phone calls to family members.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief rival said Monday that he has agreed with a smaller party to work together to form a new government following national elections last week.
The announcement by Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White Party, dealt a new setback to Netanyahu as he struggles to hold on to power ahead of his upcoming trial on corruption charges.
In a statement, Gantz said that he had a good meeting with Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the small Yisrael Beitenu party.
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister said Monday he survived a “terror attack” after an explosion and gunfire targeted his motorcade in the capital Khartoum.
Abdalla Hamdok, a longtime economist, tweeted he was “safe and in good shape” following the explosion.
Sudanese state TV said Hamdok had been heading to his office when the attack took place.
Hamdok also tweeted a photo of himself smiling and seated at a large desk, while a TV behind him showed news coverage reporting he’d survived.