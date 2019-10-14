STATE
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A white Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman in her home while responding to a call about an open front door acted inappropriately and resigned before he could be fired, the police chief said Monday. Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was killed in front her of 8-year-old nephew, cut down by a bullet fired through her window early Saturday. Police bodycam video showed that Aaron Dean did not identify himself as an officer and fired a split-second after shouting at the woman to show her hands.
ANGLETON, Texas (AP) — A jury has acquitted a former Texas prison guard who slammed a handcuffed inmate to the ground so hard that the man's liver ruptured and he died. The Houston Chronicle reports that Lou Joffrion was acquitted last month on aggravated assault charges in the 2017 death of David Witt, who had mental health issues.
NATION
(AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is asking states for drivers' license records that typically include citizenship data and has made a new request for information on recipients of government assistance, alarming some civil rights advocates.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has yet to watch a graphically violent parody video that depicts a likeness of him shooting and stabbing opponents and members of the news media, but based on what he's heard, he "strongly condemns" it.
DETROIT (AP) — With the strike by factory workers against General Motors in its 29th day, there are signs that negotiators may be moving toward an agreement. After both sides exchanged barbs late last week, bargainers met late into the night during the weekend, and they've returned in the morning, talking with few interruptions. All of those are signs that they're progressing on key issues.
WORLD
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops are scrambling for Syria's exits while the Trump administration threatens economic penalties on Turkey for an invasion that opened the door to a resurgence of the Islamic State group -- the fighters who were the reason U.S. forces came in the first place. The Turks began attacks in Syria against the Kurds, longtime U.S. battlefield allies against IS, after President Donald Trump declared U.S. troops would stay out of the fight. American troops consolidated their positions in northern Syria on Monday and prepared to evacuate equipment in advance of a full withdrawal as Turkish forces pressed an offensive against the Kurds, a U.S. defense official said.
NAGANO, Japan (AP) — Rescue crews dug through mudslides and searched near swollen rivers Monday as they looked for those missing from a typhoon that left dozens dead and caused serious damage in central and northern Japan. Typhoon Hagibis unleashed torrents of rain and strong winds Saturday, leaving thousands of homes on Japan's main island flooded, damaged or without power.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a third from Harvard University won the 2019 Nobel Prize in economics on Monday for groundbreaking research into what works and what doesn't in the fight to reduce global poverty.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shooting off flares and shouting "glory to Ukraine," thousands of far-right and nationalist activists marched Monday through Kyiv, protesting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership and his long-awaited peace plan for eastern Ukraine.
MADRID (AP) — Riot police charged at protesters outside Barcelona's airport Monday after the Supreme Court sentenced 12 prominent Catalan separatists to lengthy prison terms for their roles in a 2017 push for the wealthy Spanish region's independence.