NATION
CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Coroner’s officials worked to recover victims’ remains Monday from the hillside outside Los Angeles where a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed in weather so foggy that local police departments had grounded their own choppers.
About 20 investigators were on the scene where everyone aboard was killed Sunday morning in a wreck that left debris scattered over an area the size of a football field.
The accident generated an outpouring of grief and shock around the world over the sudden loss of the all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been arrested in the decades-old killings of five of his infant children, a case the sheriff said “has haunted my agency for years.”
“I cannot think of a case more disturbing than this one. There can be no victim more vulnerable and innocent than an infant and unfortunately this case involves five of them,” Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez said. “This case reveals an unspeakable evil.”
Paul Perez, 57, of Delano was arrested at a state prison days before he was expected to be released on unrelated charges. He was arrested in the deaths of his children born between 1992 and 2001.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii along with her new husband, but there’s still no sign of the children in the cross-country investigation that includes several mysterious deaths.
Police in Kauai pulled over Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell near a beachside resort on Saturday, later searching them and their car for any evidence.
They served Vallow with a court order from Idaho, directing her to bring her kids to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by Thursday or face legal action. Still, neither Lori Vallow nor Chad Daybell have been charged or arrested in connection with the matter, Kauai police said Sunday in a prepared statement.
WORLD
BAGHDAD (AP) — A top U.S. commander said on Monday mortars were used in an attack on the American embassy in Baghdad that injured one person and caused some material damage the previous night, not katyusha rockets as was initially reported by staffers and a statement from the military.
Gen. Frank McKenzie, a top U.S. commander for the Middle East, told reporters traveling with him that the mortar attack started a fire that was put out. He said no U.S. military members were injured, but that one U.S. national received a minor injury but has returned to work.
The two staff members of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said initially it had been rockets that slammed into a restaurant inside the American compound.
OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp prayed and wept as they marked the 75th anniversary of its liberation, returning Monday to the place where they lost entire families and warning about the ominous growth of anti-Semitism and hatred in the world.
“We have with us the last living survivors, the last among those who saw the Holocaust with their own eyes,” Polish President Andrzej Duda told those at the commemoration, which included the German president as well as Jewish, Christian and Muslim leaders.
“The magnitude of the crime perpetrated in this place is terrifying, but we must not look away from it and we must never forget it,” Duda said.
About 200 camp survivors attended, many of them elderly Jews and non-Jews who traveled from Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru, Russia, Slovenia and elsewhere. Many lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps during World War II, but were joined by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An American military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said, adding that there were no indications so far it’d been brought down by enemy fire.
The spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Col. Sonny Leggett, said that the military plane, a Bombardier E-11A, crashed in the Ghazni province and an investigation of its causes was ongoing.
Monday’s plane crash is not expected to derail U.S.-Taliban peace talks if it turns out to have been an accident.
STATE
HOUSTON (AP) — An early Sunday morning argument between a couple ended with the husband being pinned between two vehicles when his wife lost control of her car as she tried to get away from her spouse after he assaulted her and her father, authorities said.
The couple was arguing around 2 a.m. Sunday in northwest Houston when Dimas Romero-Santana, 28, assaulted his father-in-law, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sai.
When his wife tried to leave the scene in her car to deescalate the situation, Romero-Santana reached into the vehicle and pulled her hair, causing his wife to lose control and hit her husband, pinning him against another vehicle.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s mayor and others say they will work to provide assistance to residents whose homes were damaged after a massive explosion at a warehouse that killed two workers and injured 20 others.
Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday walked through the impacted neighborhoods in northwest Houston and spoke with residents who were cleaning up after Friday’s explosion. Cleanup and repair efforts continued Sunday.
“These people’s lives have been devastated by the Houston explosion. We are not going to forget about them,” Turner said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of Los Angeles Dodgers fans is making plans to vent its frustration at the Houston Astros about baseball’s sign-stealing scandal.
Houston and the Dodgers don’t play each other during the upcoming regular season, so Pantone 294 is snapping up tickets to the Los Angeles Angels’ home opener against the Astros on April 3 in Anaheim, the Los Angeles Times reported. The group regularly organizes trips to support the Dodgers on the road.
“Spirits are great, man,” utilityman Kiké Hernández said Saturday about the fans. “Positive vibes.”