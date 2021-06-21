Beto O’Rourke, right, speaks with Stephanie Hanson before a canvassing drive by the Texas Organizing Project in West Dallas on June 9. The former congressman and senatorial candidate is driving an effort to gather voter support to stop Texas’ SB7 voting legislation. As politicians from Austin to Washington battle over how to run elections, many voters are disconnected from the fight. While both sides have a passionate base of voters intensely dialed in on the issue, a disengaged middle is baffled at the attention.