STATE
Damning report, new footage show chaos of Uvalde response
UVALDE (AP) — A damning report and hours of body camera footage further laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, where hundreds of law enforcement officers massed but then waited to confront the gunman even after a child trapped with the shooter called 911.
The findings of an investigative committee released Sunday were the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in the South Texas city for the bewildering inaction by heavily armed officers as a gunman fired inside two adjoining fourth-grade classrooms at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
Footage from city police officers’ body cameras made public hours later only further emphasized the failures — and fueled the anger and frustration of relatives of the victims.
“It’s disgusting. Disgusting,” said Michael Brown, whose 9-year-old son was in the school’s cafeteria on the day of the shooting and survived. “They’re cowards.”
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to the school, but “egregiously poor decision making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, according to the report written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives.
Together, the report and more than three hours of newly released body camera footage from the May 24 tragedy amounted to the fullest account to date of one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.
4 killed amid gunfire during argument at Houston apartment
HOUSTON (AP) — Four people were killed when gunfire erupted during an argument at an apartment complex in Houston, officials said.
The Harris County sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they found four males who had been shot late Saturday night. Three of them were confirmed dead at the scene and the fourth was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that those killed included two 16-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old.
The sheriff’s office said that witnesses reported seeing several males, including the victims, shooting at each other after an argument.
The sheriff’s office said that no motive or suspect information has been determined yet, and the investigation continues.
NATION
Police: 3 people and gunman killed in Indiana mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Three people were killed and two were wounded after a man walked into a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall and opened fire before an armed civilian shot and killed him, authorities said.
The assailant, whose name and possible motive haven’t been made public, walked into the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition shortly before it closed at 6 p.m. Sunday and began firing in the food court, Greenwood police Chief Jim Ison said at a news conference.
A 22-year-old man from nearby Bartholomew County shot and killed the gunman, Ison said. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities haven’t said whether all of the victims were shot by the attacker or whether some might have been caught in the crossfire. Authorities are expected to release further details of the investigation at a news conference later Monday.
“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” said Ison, who didn’t disclose details about the civilian, including whether the person was exempt from the mall’s ban on people carrying weapons on the property.
As of July 1, Indiana law allows anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for those prohibited for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order or having a dangerous mental illness as determined by a court. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature retained provisions in the law that allow private property owners to prohibit firearms.
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The trial to determine whether the gunman who attacked a Parkland, Florida, high school is executed began Monday with a prosecutor describing how Nikolas Cruz mowed down his 17 victims, returning to some as they lay wounded to kill them with a second volley.
Some parents wept as prosecutor Mike Satz described in his opening statement how Cruz killed their children at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Others sat stoically, their arms crossed over their chests. One woman who lost her daughter fled the courtroom, sobbing and holding tissue to her face.
Satz detailed how Cruz shot each of the 14 students and three staff members who died and some of the 17 who were wounded. Some were shot sitting at their desks, some as they fled, some as they lay wounded on the floor as Cruz methodically stalked through a three-story building for almost seven minutes.
Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murder and attempted murder and is only contesting his sentence. The trial, which is expected to last four months, was supposed to begin in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and legal fights.
Satz called the murders cold, calculated, cruel and heinous, quoting the video Cruz, then 19, made three days before the shooting.
“This is what the defendant said: ‘Hello, my name is Nik. I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and some tracer rounds. It’s going to be a big event, and when you see me on the news, you’ll know who I am. You’re all going to die. Ah yeah, I can’t wait,’” Satz said.
The seven-man, five-woman jury, backed up by 10 alternates, will decide only if Cruz is executed or is sentenced to life without parole.
It is the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to go before a jury.
Nine other gunmen who killed at least 17 people died during or immediately after their shootings, either by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the 2019 slaying of 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is awaiting trial.
It wasn’t clear if anyone was present in the courtroom to support Cruz, who sat at the defense table between his attorneys. He mostly looked down at a pad of paper with a pencil in his hand, but he did not appear to write. He would sometimes look up to stare at Satz or the jury, peer at the audience or whisper to his lawyers.
After Satz spoke, Cruz’s lawyers announced that they would not give their opening statement until it is time to present their case weeks from now. That is a rare and risky strategy because it gives Satz the only say before jurors examine grisly evidence and hear testimony from survivors and the victims’ parents and spouses.
When lead defender Melisa McNeill gives her statement, she will likely emphasize that Cruz is a young adult with lifelong emotional and psychological problems who allegedly suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and abuse.
Buffalo supermarket shooter arraigned on federal charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman charged with killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty Monday to federal hate crime charges that could be punishable by the death penalty.
Payton Gendron was indicted last week on hate crimes and weapons counts. The plea was entered in court by Gendron’s attorney, who said she hoped to resolve the case before trial. Wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles, Gendron was silent during the brief arraignment.
The 27-count federal indictment contains special findings, including that Gendron engaged in substantial planning to commit an act of terrorism and took aim at vulnerable older people — specifically 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, 77-year-old Pearl Young, 72-year-old Katherine Massey, 67-year-old Heyward Patterson and 65-year-old Celestine Chaney.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, who halted federal executions last year, has not ruled out seeking the death penalty against Gendron, who turned 19 in June. The Justice Department said a decision on whether to seek the death penalty would come later.
Gendron, who livestreamed the May 14 attack, was arrested just outside the entrance of the Tops Friendly Supermarket. Wearing body armor, he had opened fire on weekend shoppers and employees in the parking lot and inside the store. Three people were wounded.
“We all know he’s guilty. We saw what he did,” Zeneta Everhart said after the court proceeding. Her son, Zaire Goodman, was wounded in the attack. “The world saw what he did. He posted what he did.”
The store reopened to the public last week, two months after the attack.
Investigators say the shooter drove for more than three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to a busy grocery store chosen for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood, with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible. He was motivated, they said, by white supremacist beliefs which he described in online diary entries.