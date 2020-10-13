STATE
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already facing calls to resign and accusations of crimes by his own staff over an investigation sought by one of his wealthy donors. Now, the Republican’s office has to contend with a threat of possible legal action from that donor.
In a letter sent Sunday, a lawyer for Austin real estate developer Nate Paul wrote that Paxton’s staff was hostile to the probe from the first. The letter does not specifically say Paul will sue, but it is styled as a “litigation hold” demanding the preservation of all related documents. It also questions whether the announcement last week closing the investigation was legitimate.
The letter adds to the confusion around a mire of investigations and legal disputes that came to public attention this month when seven top lawyers in Paxton’s office accused him of bribery, abuse of office and other crimes. The unspecified accusations stem from the attorney general hiring an outside lawyer to look into Paul’s claims of wrongdoing by state and federal law enforcement.
CAMERON, La. (AP) — Michele Vincent’s home was largely intact in spite of hurricanes Laura and Delta. But tears streamed down her face as she looked at her church’s broken windows and shattered pews.
“It’s hard to come back and see it again and then to know there’s another (hurricane) that’s out there,” Vincent, of Cameron, told The Advertiser of Lafayette. “It’s tough.”
She said people leave with every hurricane that batters Louisiana’s lightly populated southwest coast.
“Yeah, our house is still there, but do you know how lonely this place is going to be?” she said.
Coastal Cameron Parish had about 9,800 residents when Hurricane Rita hit in 2005. The next census, in 2010, found about 6,800 people in the parish, Louisiana’s equivalent of a county elsewhere.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court issued a temporary order that blocks Texas counties from setting up multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request for an emergency stay of a federal judge’s injunction that blocked GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting counties to just one ballot drop-off location during early voting for the November elections.
U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman on Friday said Abbott’s order was unconstitutional. Abbott’s Oct. 1 order allowed only one mail ballot drop-off site per county, no matter its size, which the judge said likely violates the right to vote.
NATION
ATLANTA (AP) — The chance to cast ballots on Georgia’s first day of in-person early voting Monday had thousands of people waiting for hours to make their voices heard.
Eager voters endured waits of six hours or more in Cobb County, which was once solidly Republican but has voted for Democrats in recent elections, and joined lines that wrapped around polling places in solidly Democratic DeKalb County. They also turned out in big numbers in north Georgia’s Floyd County, a redoubt of supporters of President Donald Trump.
With record turnout expected for this year’s presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The police chief of a Milwaukee suburb that has seen protests and unrest since an officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager in February said Monday that he sees no reason why the officer should be fired.
Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole on Feb. 2 outside the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Cole was the third person Mensah shot and killed since joining the police force five years ago.
Milwaukee County’s district attorney announced last week that like the first two fatal shootings, Mensah would not be charged in Cole’s death. In his report, he noted that officers said Cole pointed a gun at them and refused to drop it, and that Mensah could successfully argue he fired in self-defense.WORLD
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus said Monday they detained 713 people during mass protests a day earlier against the reelection of the country’s authoritarian leader in a disputed election — the harshest crackdown in weeks on demonstrators.
The Interior Ministry reported that out of those detained Sunday, 570 of them were still in custody awaiting a court hearing. In a separate statement, the ministry threatened to use firearms against the protesters “if need be,” saying that the rallies “have become organized and extremely radical.”
Despite the detentions, protests in Belarus continued Monday, with the elderly taking to the streets in several Belarusian cities, demanding Lukashenko’s resignation. More than 2,000 people marched through Minsk, chanting “Go away!” and carrying signs saying “Grandmothers (stand) with the people” and “Our souls are scarred with terror.” Several people were detained.
PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister refused to rule out further local lockdowns Monday after health authorities reported about 43,000 new coronavirus infections over the weekend.
Nine big cities, including Paris, Marseille and Lyon, have now been placed under maximum virus alert as officials warn that France is experiencing the much-feared second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic. The path of the virus is accelerating rapidly across the country and the situation in French hospitals is deteriorating by the day. The government is issuing an appeal for volunteers on hospital front lines, including students and cooks.
“Nothing should be ruled out when we see the situation in our hospitals ... There can be no more slackening,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said on broadcaster France Info.
“A national lockdown must be avoided by all means,” Castex warned, calling on French people to help out by limiting private gatherings in their homes.