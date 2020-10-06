STATE
DALLAS (AP) — A Republican congressman from Texas became the most prominent member his party to call for the resignation of the state’s Republican attorney general, following revelations that Ken Paxton’s top deputies reported him to law enforcement for alleged crimes including bribery and abuse of office.
Rep. Chip Roy, who was previously Paxton’s top deputy in the attorney general’s office, said in statement Monday that his former boss must step down “for the good of the people of Texas.”
Roy’s call for the attorney general’s resignation comes days after seven senior lawyers in Paxton’s office sent a letter to the office’s head of human resources saying that they reported their boss to “the appropriate law enforcement authority” for potentially breaking the law “in his official capacity as the current Attorney General of Texas.” The letter did not include specifics of the allegations against Paxton and its authors did not respond to phone calls and messages seeking comment.
Roy said Monday that he knows some of the people accusing Paxton well and that their character is “beyond reproach.”
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump has turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for assault, authorities said.
Jason Lata, 44, was booked in the Denton City Jail late Saturday and released a few hours later after posting bond, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.
The scuffle earlier Saturday outside of a convenience store was captured on video, which showed a man in a hat yelling profanities at another man and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Trump rap song by YG appeared to be playing in the background. The suspect, identified by police as Lata, was standing with other men who were wearing Trump T-shirts. He’s seen on video punching the victim in the face.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The U.S. attorney for a swath of Texas from El Paso to San Antonio is resigning.
John F. Bash of the Western District of Texas said in a Monday news release that he would step down effective Friday. He will be replaced by veteran prosecutor Gregg Sofer, who has served since early this year as counselor to Attorney General William Barr.
Nominated by President Donald Trump in September 2017, the 39-year-old Bash brought 90 federal counts against the gunman accused of killing 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso.
NATION
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump hoped for a Monday discharge from the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, a day after he briefly ventured out while contagious to salute cheering supporters by motorcade — an outing that disregarded precautions meant to contain the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.
The scale of the outbreak within the White House itself was still being uncovered as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she tested positive for the virus Monday morning and was entering quarantine. Trump’s doctors have not released an update on his condition since Sunday morning.
White House officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. Still, the doctors said Trump’s health was improving and he could be discharged as early as Monday to continue the remainder of his treatment at the White House.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising Monday, as hopes for economic aid from Washington help Wall Street shake off its initial reaction to sell after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
The S&P 500 was 1.4% higher in afternoon trading on solid gains from technology, health care and financial companies. The gains were also broad, with 10 of 11 sectors in the index rising.
Treasury yields, stocks overseas and oil were all climbing after Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both noted the importance over the weekend of additional support for the economy. Trump’s doctors also said he may leave the hospital soon, though his condition remains clouded in uncertainty.
WORLD
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AP) — Large crowds of people have gathered in the center of Kyrgyzstan’s capital on Monday to protest against the results of a parliamentary election, early results of which gave the majority of seats to two parties with ties to the ruling elites amid allegations of vote buying.
Local media estimate that about 4,000 people took part in the rally in Bishkek, the country’s capital. Smaller protests also took place in two other Kyrgyz cities.
One video of the protest in Bishkek showed a group of young men tried to break through the gates of a government complex that houses both the parliament and the presidential office.
Police moved to disperse the crowds in the evening, using water cannons, tear gas and flashbang grenades. Kyrgyz online news outlet Kloop said that at least 16 people sustained injuries as the result of the clampdown.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The defense lawyer of an 87-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in France has appealed to an international court not to send him to Tanzania to face trial, but instead to transfer him to the Netherlands for health reasons, according to a written request filed Monday.
Félicien Kabuga, one of the most wanted fugitives in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, was arrested outside Paris in May after 25 years on the run. He is accused of genocide and crimes against humanity for equipping militias that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.
Kabuga has denied involvement in the massacre.
A court Paris last week approved Kabuga’s extradition to a special international court in Arusha, Tanzania. Citing health grounds including fears he could contract COVID-19 in Tanzania, his French lawyer says Kabuga should instead be sent to The Hague, Netherlands.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president announced a program of 39 joint public-private infrastructure projects Monday worth about $14 billion to help revive the economy, which has been pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Mexico has lost about a million jobs due to the pandemic.
The announcement made Monday by López Obrador and a group of business leaders is part of a plan that hopes to start projects worth as much as a quarter of the nation’s GDP by 2022 and create as many as 185,000 jobs.
The current round of projects mostly focuses on building oil refinery plants and highways, but also includes a passenger train project to link Mexico City and the nearby city of Queretaro, as well as some dock and port facilities.