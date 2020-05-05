STATE
AMARILLO (AP) — A surge of coronavirus cases in the Texas Panhandle, a crucial region for the nation’s beef supply, has federal officials sending help to Amarillo to try to control rising numbers of infections over the past week, the mayor said Monday.
The Amarillo area is responsible for 25% of the nation’s fed beef supply, Mayor Ginger Nelson said, as the community joins others in the Midwest where the virus has sickened hundreds of meatpacking workers and threatens to disrupt the nation’s supply of pork and beef.
In Texas, more than 240 cases are linked to a JBS USA plant in Moore County, according to Lara Anton, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of State Health Services. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has previously singled out the county as an area of concern.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has passed the 2 million mark in unemployment claims filed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Monday, when the number of new confirmed cases dipped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly a week.
Texas began to reopen one of the world’s largest economies on Friday as restaurants, malls, retailers and movie theaters were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity in the state’s most populous areas. Those in counties with fewer than five coronavirus cases could operate at 50%.
GALVESTON (AP) — A 10-year-old Arkansas boy drowned after he went missing while swimming with his family in coastal Texas, authorities said.
Micah Batson of Little Rock went missing shortly before noon Saturday while swimming with his family in the waters off Crystal Beach, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The boy’s father told authorities that he and his son were in waist-high water when a wave crashed over them and separated them, the Galveston County Daily News reported.
NATION
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has not sent any payments to tribal governments from a coronavirus relief package approved in late March.
The agency said it has not determined how to allocate $8 billion in funding that was set aside for tribes. It said it would post details on its website, but nothing appeared as of Monday.
The Treasury Department was named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit brought by tribes that sought to keep the money out of the hands of Alaska Native corporations. U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., agreed last week to limit funding to the country’s 574 federally recognized tribes while he settles the larger question of eligibility.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — An officer and a suspect in a hit-and-run have died in an exchange of gunfire in Kansas, police said.
Overland Park police Officer Mike Mosher died in a hospital Sunday evening, Police Chief Frank Donchez said.
Mosher was off-duty but in uniform when he took off in pursuit of a suspect after an apparent hit-and-run. The suspect stopped his vehicle, Mosher approached and a shootout began, police spokesman Officer John Lacy said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Many Americans are getting their first taste of what pandemic shopping looks like at their local mall.
Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall operator, reopened several dozen shopping centers across Texas, Georgia and roughly ten other states between Friday and Monday.
There, a new reality is on display: Play areas and water fountains are off limits. Employees wear masks and shopping in groups is banned. Shoppers can also get their temperature checked for free on the premises.
WORLD
ROME (AP) — Italy started stirring Monday, with millions of people allowed to return to work as Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown began to ease, while the U.S. took halting steps to lift some restrictions even as tens of thousands of new cases were reported every day.
In Washington, the Senate was convening for the first time since March, while dozens of people in Florida were waiting before sunrise for the 7 a.m. opening of Clearwater Beach.
In South Dakota, a shuttered pork processing plant took its first steps toward reopening after more than 800 employees were infected with coronavirus.
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Monday denied having anything to do with an ex-Green Beret who claimed responsibility for a deadly beach invasion aimed at arresting socialist leader Nicolás Maduro.
The government, meanwhile, said it has mobilized more than 25,000 troops to hunt for other rebel cells.
Guaidó said in a statement that he has “no relationship nor responsibility for any actions” taken by the U.S. war veteran, Jordan Goudreau, who repeated assertions that Guaidó had a contract with his security company, though he said he was paid only a tiny share of the amount agreed upon.
That claim could pose a danger for Guaidó, who has been harassed but not arrested in the year since he declared himself Venezuela’s legitimate leader, a role recognized by the U.S. and some 60 other nations.
LYON, France (AP) — As the coronavirus scythed through nursing homes, cutting a deadly path, Valerie Martin vowed to herself that the story would be different in the home she runs in France.
The action she took to stop the virus from infecting and killing the vulnerable older adults in her care was both drastic and effective: Martin and her staff locked themselves in with the 106 residents.
For 47 days and nights, staff and residents of the Vilanova nursing home on the outskirts of the east-central city of Lyon waited out the coronavirus storm together, while COVID-19 killed tens of thousands of people in other homes across Europe, including more than 9,000 in France.