STATE
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.
The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said in an email Sunday: "We will move forward, whether this means it is resolved through negotiations or trial again is up to him."
Wetteland, who is 56 and a Rangers' Hall of Famer, faced 25 years to life in prison, if convicted.
Authorities had accused Wetteland of sexually assaulting a child three times between 2004 and 2006, starting when the child was 4 years old. Wetteland, who pleaded not guilty, testified in his own defense and said the accuser's account of sexual abuse was a lie.
The accuser, who is now 22, said the abuse happened in the master bathroom shower of Wetteland's home in Bartonville, located just south of Denton.
Wetteland's attorneys said the accuser was manipulated to levy false accusations against Wetteland.
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration.
A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after the arrival of the first busload of about 75.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city had not yet heard from any Texas officials and urged Texas' Republican governor, Greg Abbott, to collaborate on a more humane treatment of the immigrants.
Abbott is busing migrants who are in the country illegally from Texas to U.S. cities with Democratic mayors as part of a strategy to share the influx of people who cross into his border state.
"He tries to send human beings, not cargo, not freight, but human beings across the country to an uncertain destination," Lightfoot said. "He is manufacturing a human crisis and it makes no sense to me."
The city of Chicago set up a website for members of the public who want to volunteer to help the migrants or donate to the cause.
Lightfoot said several organizations were already providing assistance.
"We're a welcoming city, so we're always gonna step up and do the right thing to make sure that migrants who are coming here to our city are well received." Lightfoot said.
NATION
Biden visits key swing states as midterm crunch time begins
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail to boost Democrats as crunch time ahead of the midterm elections kicked off, visiting the swing states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to mark Labor Day with trade unionists he hopes will turnout in force for his party in November.
Bien was set to address a workers' gathering at an outdoor park in Milwaukee. Later Monday, he was flying to Pittsburgh — returning to Pennsylvania for the third time in less than a week and just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally in the state.
Trump spoke Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, near Scranton, where Biden was born. The president made his own Wilkes-Barre trip last week to discuss increasing funding for police, decry GOP criticism of the FBI after the raid on Trump's Florida estate and to argue that new, bipartisan gun safety measures can help reduce violent crime.
Two days after that, Biden went to Independence Hall in Philadelphia for a prime-time address denouncing the "extremism" of Trump's fiercest supporters. On Monday, he's attending Labor Day festivities in Milwaukee, in another key swing state, Wisconsin, before traveling to Pittsburgh for that city's parade.
The White House says Biden is celebrating "the dignity of American workers." The unofficial start of fall, Labor Day also traditionally starts a political busy season where campaigns scramble to excite voters ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. That's when control of the House and Senate, as well some of the country's top governorships, will be decided.
Trump has endorsed candidates in key races around the country and Biden is warning that some Republicans now believe so strongly in Trumpism that they are willing to undermine core American values to promote it. The president said Thursday that the midterms will be a battle "for the soul of the nation," the same slogan he used to win the 2020 election, and that "blind loyalty to a single leader, and a willingness to engage in political violence, is fatal to democracy."
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a legal victory for former President Donald Trump, a federal judge on Monday granted his request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and also temporarily halted the Justice Department's own use of the records for investigative purposes.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon authorizes an outside expert to review the records taken during the Aug. 8 search and to weed out from the rest of the investigation any that might be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Some of those records may ultimately be returned to Trump, but the judge put off a ruling on that question.
The order came despite the strenuous objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents.
The appointment appears likely to slow the pace of the department's investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, particularly given the judge's directive that the Justice Department may not for the moment use any of the seized materials as part of its investigation into the storage of government secrets at the Florida property.
"The Court is mindful that restraints on criminal prosecutions are disfavored, but finds that these unprecedented circumstances call for a brief pause to allow for neutral, third-party review to ensure a just process with adequate safeguards," Cannon, a Trump appointee, wrote in her 24-page order.
WORLD
Russia revokes media license of top independent newspaper
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Monday upheld a motion from Russian authorities to revoke the license of a top independent newspaper that for years has been critical of the Kremlin, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media, opposition activists and human rights groups.
The ruling against Novaya Gazeta, Russia's most renowned independent newspaper, comes amid Russia's grinding military campaign in Ukraine and the Kremlin's effort to silence critics of what it calls a "special military operation."
Dmitry Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize-winning editor-in-chief of the newspaper, called the ruling on Monday "political" and "not having the slightest legal basis," and he promised to contest it.
Roskomnadzor, Russia's media and internet regulator, petitioned the court to revoke Novaya Gazeta's license, accusing it of failing to submit the newsroom charter to authorities on time.
Novaya Gazeta announced March 28 that it was suspending operations for the duration of what it referred to in quotation marks as "the special operation" in Ukraine, the term that Russian authorities insist media must use for the military action in Ukraine.
Its team, however, launched a new project, Novaya Gazeta Europe, from abroad, criticizing the operation in Russia's ex-Soviet neighbor.
Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia's Kremlin-controlled parliament approved legislation that outlawed alleged disparaging of the Russian military or the spread of "false information" about the country's military operation in Ukraine.