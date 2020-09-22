STATE
WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to the White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border and is also suspected of sending similar poisoned envelopes to law enforcement agencies in Texas, officials said Monday.
The letter had been intercepted earlier this week before it reached the White House. The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
Her name was not immediately released, but the woman was expected to appear in federal court in Buffalo on Tuesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Repairs to a leaking gas well just off the Texas coast have been halted because of Tropical Storm Beta, according to the city of Corpus Christi.
“Due to deteriorating weather conditions, offshore repairs are temporarily on hold on the Magellan E&P owned natural gas platform located near Bob Hall Pier on North Padre Island,” according to a news release from the city late Friday. “The derrick barge, a crane equipped boat used for repair, the support boat, and all personnel have departed the rig.”
The unmanned well owned by Houston-based Magellan E&P Holdings Inc. began spewing a plume of natural gas, condensate and water on Sept. 1.
There were no injuries and the city said air monitors have detected not contamination.
NATION
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam McBratney, the Irish children’s author whose picture story of ever-wider and higher devotion “Guess How I Much Love You” became bedtime reading for millions of families, has died.
Candlewick Press announced that McBratney died Friday at age 77. Additional details were not immediately available. His death comes less than two weeks before the publication of “Will You Be My Friend?”, a companion to his 1994 classic, which has sold more than 50 million copies and has been translated into 57 languages.
“Sam McBratney was a profoundly lovely human being,” Karen Lotz, group managing director of Candlewick’s parent company Walker Books Group, said in a statement Monday. “You could recognize his voice in a moment — he was an exceptionally talented wordsmith and always knew exactly what children would enjoy hearing the most. Amazingly humble, he also was a hilarious storyteller and convivial companion.”
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service must live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail by treating it as a priority, a New York judge ordered on Monday, adding that the agency’s workers should be permitted to make extra deliveries and work overtime near the November presidential election.
The written decision by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero came after several individuals, including candidates for public office, sued. They said President Donald Trump, the postal service and its new postmaster general were endangering election mail.
Marrero gave both sides until noon Friday to settle the case in a manner consistent with his findings.
If they fail, Marrero said he’ll impose an order that ensures postal workers can make late and extra trips as well as work overtime in late October and early November.
WORLD
LONDON (AP) — As the U.S. closed in on 200,000 coronavirus deaths Monday, the crisis deteriorated across Europe, with Britain working to draw up new restrictions, Spain clamping down again in Madrid and the Czech Republic replacing its health minister with an epidemiologist because of a surge of infections.
The growing push to reimpose tough measures in Europe to beat back a scourge that was seemingly brought under control in the spring contributed to a sharp drop on Wall Street in the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 900 points, or 3.4%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.6%.
In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a round of restrictions Tuesday to slow the spread of the disease. British Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned that cases are doubling every seven days, and the experience in other countries shows that that will soon lead to a rise in deaths.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s justice minister called Monday for talks among the ruling coalition’s parties to overcome a crisis after his junior party voted against government-backed legislation in parliament.
Polish media said talks would probably be held later this week.
The dissent by the United Poland party of Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro prompted the main coalition member, the right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party, to warn that the coalition that has ruled since 2015 was crumbling and that a minority government could be formed without Ziobro’s party.