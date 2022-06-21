STATE
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
DALLAS (AP) — After Opal Lee led hundreds in a walk through her Texas hometown to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, the 95-year-old Black woman who helped successfully push for the holiday to get national recognition said it’s important that people learn the history behind it.
“We need to know so people can heal from it and never let it happen again,” said Lee, whose 2 1/2-mile (4-kilometer) walk through Fort Worth symbolizes the 2 1/2 years it took after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery in the Southern states for the enslaved people in Texas to be freed.
A year after President Joe Biden signed legislation making June 19 the nation’s 12th federal holiday, people across the U.S. gathered at events filled with music, food and fireworks. Celebrations also included an emphasis on learning about history and addressing racial disparities. Many Black people celebrated the day just as they did before any formal recognition.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved people of the state — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War.
“Great nations don’t ignore their most painful moments,” Biden said in a statement Sunday. “They confront them to grow stronger. And that is what this great nation must continue to do.”
A Gallup Poll found that Americans are more familiar with Juneteenth than they were last year, with 59% saying they knew “a lot” or “some” about the holiday compared with 37% a year ago in May. The poll also found that support for making Juneteenth part of school history lessons increased from 49% to 63%.
Yet many states have been slow to designate it as an official holiday. Lawmakers in Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and elsewhere failed to advance proposals this year that would have closed state offices and given most of their public employees paid time off.
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on lake
ALLEN (AP) — Three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend, authorities said.
The boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night, the Collin County sheriff’s office said. There were four men aboard and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help, the sheriff’s office said.
Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.
Authorities said one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at gathering in Harlem
NEW YORK (AP) — A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said.
Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along FDR Drive and found several people wounded. Other victims went to hospitals on their own, officials said.
Darius Lee, a 21-year-old senior at Houston Baptist University in Texas, was killed, the university said. He grew up in Harlem, attended St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx and was back home for summer break.
The wounded included six other males and two females, police said.
“This Father’s Day weekend is a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.
The investigation was ongoing Monday and police didn’t immediately have details about the gathering, possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.
A gun was recovered from the scene, police said.
NATION
Shellfish attitude in lobster land: Maine oysters boom
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years.
The state’s 2021 oyster harvest was the largest and most valuable in its history, according to recent data from the Department of Marine Resources in Maine. The state’s haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50% last year to more than 6 million pounds.
Maine’s growing oyster business has made the state a bigger player in the national industry that grows the valuable shellfish, which were valued at more than $187 million in 2020. The growth has also raised questions from members of other marine industries about whether the oyster business is growing too fast.
Maine oysters were worth more than $10 million at the docks last year, a decade after they were worth less than $1.3 million. They’re now the fourth most valuable marine resource in the state, where lobster is still by far the most important seafood.
The presence of more farms has led to criticism from some lobster fishermen, who fear losing access to productive fishing grounds. The state needs a comprehensive plan for the future of shellfish farming or it will lose its coast, said Crystal Canney, executive director of Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation.
“We are seeing people treating this like a Wild West gold rush, and it’s irresponsible,” she said.
New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians doesn’t cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket, a gap that could limit its effectiveness in deterring future military-style assaults.
During the May 14 attack, Payton Gendron wore a steel-plated vest, an armor strong enough to stop a handgun round fired by a store security guard who tried to halt Gendron’s rampage.
A law hastily enacted by state lawmakers after the attack restricts sales of vests defined as “bullet-resistant soft body armor.”
Soft vests, which are light and can be concealed beneath clothing, can be effective against pistol fire. Vests carrying steel, ceramic or polyethylene plates, which can potentially stop rifle rounds, aren’t explicitly covered by the legislation.
That has left some retailers confused about what they can and can’t sell — and lawmakers talking about a possible fix.
“I know you said soft vests, but what about hard armor plates, plate carriers, or armors that aren’t vests, but clothing that provide protection. Is that also prohibited? It is so vague,” said Brad Pedell, who runs 221B Tactical, a tactical gear and body armor store in New York City. He said his store tends to sell more hard-plated armor than the soft type being banned.
With the toughest armor still allowed to be sold, “I’m not convinced that this legislation is very meaningful,” said Warren Eller, a public policy professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
WORLD
Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday rejected calls for him to publicly demand the United States drop its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange.
The Australian government has been under mounting pressure to intervene since the British government last week ordered Assange’s extradition to the United States on spying charges. Assange’s supporters and lawyers say his actions were protected by the U.S. Constitution.
Albanese, who came to power at elections a month ago, declined to say whether he had spoken to President Joe Biden about the case.
“There are some people who think that if you put things in capital letters on Twitter and put an exclamation mark, that somehow makes it more important. It doesn’t,” Albanese told reporters.
“I intend to lead a government that engages diplomatically and appropriately with our partners,” Albanese added.
Attorney General Mark Dreyfus and Foreign Minister Penny Wong responded to the British government’s decision by saying Assange’s “case has dragged on for too long and ... should be brought to a close.”
They said they would continue to express that view to the U.K. and U.S. governments, but their joint statement fell short of calling for the United States to drop the case.
Assange supporters calling for Australian government intervention include his wife Stella Assange.
“The Australian government can and should be speaking to its closest ally to bring this matter to a close,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Bob Carr, who was foreign minister when Albanese’s center-left Labor Party was last in power in 2012 and 2013, wrote in an opinion piece in The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday that an Australian request to drop Assange’s prosecution was “small change” in Australia’s defense alliance with the United States.
American prosecutors say Assange helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.
Carr noted that Manning’s sentence was commuted in 2017.
“It looks like one rule for Americans, another for citizens of its ally,” Carr wrote.
Carr told AuBC that Assange going on trial in the United States would “ignite anti-Americanism in Australia in a way we haven’t seen.”
He said hostility to the Australian-American alliance wasn’t “in the interests of either country.”
Assange’s lawyers plan to appeal, extending the process by months or even years.
His wife Stella Assange said her husband was being prosecuted for exposing war crimes and abuses of power.
“The only goal here is to free Julian because this has been going on since 2010. He’s been in prison for over three years and the case against him is a travesty,” Stella Assange said.