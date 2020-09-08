NATION
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender went up not in blue or pink smoke but in flames when the device they used sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres and forced people to flee from a city east of Los Angeles.
The fire prompted evacuations in parts of Yucaipa, a city of 54,000, and the surrounding area. Water-dropping helicopters were brought in but the fire has proven stubborn — it grew to 11.5 square miles (30 square kilometers) by Monday morning and more than 500 firefighters on the scene only had minimal containment. No homes have burned and no injuries reported.
It’s the latest in what has become a lengthy list of tragedies at events where typically smoke, confetti, balloons or other colored objects are used to reveal the soon-to-be-born child’s biological sex — pink for girls and blue for boys. Sometimes the made-for-social-media gatherings are spectacles and include explosives and even guns, and at least one had deadly consequences.
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A priest recently tapped by Pope Francis to become a bishop for a northern Minnesota diocese has resigned after an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor surfaced before he could take up his post.
The Vatican announced Monday without giving details that Francis had accepted the resignation of Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who was named by the pope in June to head the Duluth diocese. Mulloy was supposed to be elevated to bishop’s rank in an Oct. 1 ceremony in Duluth.
At the time of his appointment, Mulloy was serving as diocesan administrator in the diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota.
STATE
Texas (AP) — Texas health officials reported 2,800 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 64 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
There have been 638,310 total confirmed cases in the state and 13,472 deaths, up from 635,315 cases and 13,408 deaths on Saturday, according to he Texas Department of State Health Services. The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The health department reported 81,426 estimated active cases and that an estimated 543,412 people have recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
PHOENIX (AP) — As people around them sat and napped, some sipping water in an air-conditioned shelter on another sweltering day in a summer of record-breaking heat, Gary Goodman and Lena Stewart spoke of the fatal dangers of living on the street.
“There’s been a lot of friends, a lot of people I know have passed away,” said Goodman, a 47-year-old California native. “I guess they don’t realize, like you know, the oncoming symptoms of heat exhaustion. So, we’ve been finding a lot of deceased people in the tents.”
Goodman and Stewart weren’t together but sat at nearby tables last week in the Phoenix Convention Center. They can’t say with certainty if those they know died as a direct result of the heat, but the numbers back up their suspicions.
WORLD
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A few hundred Polish climate activists blocked traffic in downtown Warsaw on Monday to spur the conservative government into protecting the environment better.
It was the second action since Saturday by Poland’s chapter of the Extinction Rebellion climate protection group that says world leaders are not doing enough to counter climate change.
With chants and banners saying “We are Rebelling in Order to Live,” the group blocked a major street in the Polish capital, holding up morning traffic. The police checked their documents and carried protesters to the side to clear the way.
LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Monday rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to delay his extradition hearing until next year to give his lawyers more time to respond to U.S. allegations that he conspired with hackers to obtain classified information.
The adjournment request came on the first day of a London court hearing where Assange is fighting American prosecutors’ attempt to send him to the U.S. to stand trial on spying charges.
U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.
Assange’s lawyers say the prosecution is a politically motivated abuse of power that will stifle press freedom and put journalists around the world at risk.