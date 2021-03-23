Migrants who were caught trying to cross into the U.S. and were deported rest under a ramp that leads to the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge on Thursday in Reynosa, Mexico. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with “acute vulnerabilities” and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it’s not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others.