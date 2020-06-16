STATE
ODESSA (AP) — The race is on for extending Interstate 27 from Oklahoma to the U.S.-Mexico border and Permian Basin leaders are lobbying earnestly for the big road to run through here.
Currently covering only the 121 miles between Lubbock and Amarillo, it appears certain that I-27 will join Interstate 35 as Texas’ only major north-south highways, they say.
Republican congressional nominee August Pfluger of San Angelo, Odessa State Rep. Brooks Landgraf and Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance President James Beauchamp say it won’t be easy to swing the road west away from the old Ports-to-Plains route down U.S. 87 through Big Spring; but they promise an all-out scrap to tug the Texas Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration around to their view.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of a former U.S. Marine who has been jailed for nearly a year in Moscow on charges that he endangered police officers are urging the court system and government to ensure a fair trial for their son. They spoke out Monday as a Russian court sentenced another American to more than a decade in prison in an unrelated espionage case.
Trevor Reed was arrested in August 2019, accused of assaulting police officers in Moscow who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking. Russian authorities say 28-year-old Reed was drunk inside a police car when he grabbed the arm of the driver, causing him to swerve into another lane, and elbowed another officer who tried to intervene.
Reed’s trial began this year and continues June 30. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. His family says that besides seeking a fair trial for their son, they also want to ensure that U.S. officials are closely tracking the case, including watching for potential irregularities in the Russian justice system that could result in unfair punishment.
EL PASO (AP) — A police officer in El Paso was shot and wounded early Monday while responding to a call, authorities said.
The shooting happened Monday in a neighborhood near Canyon Hills Middle School in northeast El Paso, police said.
Authorities did not immediately release details about the nature of the call, the condition of the officer or whether anyone was in custody.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
NATION
ATLANTA (AP) — A Democrat is declaring victory in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District primary after new vote counts showed her winning a majority of ballots without need for a runoff election.
Carolyn Bourdeaux, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018, claimed victory Monday over five Democratic opponents.
“I got into this race because we must restore the basic promise that the leaders we send to Washington will work to heal what divides us, will actually solve our problems,” Bourdeaux said, citing priorities including healing racial divisions, expanding health care and recovering from COVID-19.
DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado governor and current Senate hopeful John Hickenlooper apologized Monday for comments he made six years ago comparing politicians to slaves being whipped to row “an ancient slave ship.”
Tay Anderson, a black Denver school board member who has been instrumental in organizing protests against the death of George Floyd, tweeted a video Monday morning of Hickenlooper making the quip.
The video shows a silhouetted Hickenlooper speaking at some sort of gathering with a microphone in his hand about political schedulers. “Imagine an ancient slave ship,” he tells the audience. He says the schedulers are the people who lashed slaves to keep them rowing the ship. “We elected officials are the ones rowing,” Hickenlooper said.
In a statement released through his campaign, Hickenlooper said: “Taking a look at this video from six years ago, I recognize that my comments were painful. I did not intend them to be. I offer my deepest apologies.”
Six former eBay Inc. employees have been charged with waging an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate the editor and publisher of an online newsletter with threats and disturbing deliveries to their home, including live spiders and cockroaches, federal authorities said Monday.
Executives were upset about the newsletter’s coverage, so their employees set out to ruin the lives of the couple who ran the website, sending a funeral wreath, bloody pig face Halloween mask and other alarming items to their home, authorities said. The employees also sent pornographic magazines with the husband’s name on it to their neighbor’s house and planned to break into the couple’s garage to install a GPS device on their car, officials said.
“This was a determined, systematic effort by senior employees of a major company to destroy the lives of a couple in Natick all because they published content that company executives didn’t like. For a while they succeeded, psychologically devastating these victims for weeks as they desperately tried to figure out what was going on and stop it,” Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters.
WORLD
BERLIN (AP) — European countries reopened borders Monday after a three-month coronavirus shutdown, although international visitors are still being kept away and there was uncertainty over whether many Europeans will quickly embrace travel outside their home countries.
Reopening continued in Mexico and Brazil despite cases continuing to climb in the two largest nations in Latin America, where authorities struggled to handle the pandemic’s effect on already-weak medical systems.
The need for constant vigilance came into sharp focus as China, where COVID-19 first emerged last year, rushed to contain an outbreak in the capital of Beijing.
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday urged the United States to join a new effort to breathe life into long-stalled peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, but they rejected President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan as the basis for any international process.
Trump’s proposal, which was unveiled in January, would foresee the eventual creation of a Palestinian state, but it falls far short of minimal Palestinian demands and would leave sizable chunks of the occupied West Bank in Israeli hands.
Speaking after chairing video talks between the ministers and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the Europeans “recognize the merit of the U.S. plan because it has created a certain momentum where there was nothing.”
PARIS (AP) — Less than a week after France banned police chokeholds, the government responded to growing officer discontent by announcing it would test stun guns for wider use, adding to the ranks of European law enforcement agencies that have recently adopted the weapons that many in the U.S. equate with excess police violence.
For Johny Louise, it felt as though the 22 seconds of Taser pulses that led to his son’s death counted for nothing.
“They need more death so that one day they understand, but it will be more pointless deaths and sufferings for families,” Louise said.
Gendarmes in Orléans responding to a drunken brawl tried to arrest his son, Loïc. One of the officers, Noham Cardoso, fired his Taser for the first time, hitting Loïc Louise in the chest with the twin darts and jolting him for a full 17 seconds, rather than the usual 5-second cycle, then hitting him again less than a minute later with another 5 seconds, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Loïc Louis, who was black, passed out and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.