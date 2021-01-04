NATION
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ Health Ministry says that a new variant of COVID-19 has been detected among confirmed coronavirus infections on the island nation.
The ministry said on Monday the country’s Institute of Neurology and Genetics identified the variant VOC 202012/01 in one of 24 samples collected from individuals who had contracted COVID-19 in the last week of December.
The ministry said due to the small number of samples, it’s unclear how widespread the variant is within the community and that more checking will be required to determine that.
On Sunday, the ministry said that the new variant had been identified in 12 of 19 samples from COVID-19 infected persons who had arrived to Cyprus from the United Kingdom between Dec. 6-20.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling Monday, as big swings return to Wall Street at the onset of a year where the dominant expectation is for a powerful economic rebound to sweep the world.
The S&P 500 was 1.7% lower in afternoon trading after earlier dropping as much as 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from its record set last week and was down 512 points, or 1.7%, at 30,094. The Nasdaq composite was 1.7% lower, as of 1:39 p.m. Eastern time.
Coronavirus cases keep climbing at frightening rates around the world, threatening to bring more lockdown orders that would punish the economy. The worsening numbers also raise the possibility that Wall Street has been overly optimistic about the big economic recovery it sees coming because of COVID-19 vaccines. Tuesday's upcoming runoff elections to determine which party controls the Senate may also be contributing to the volatility.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court upheld a life prison sentence Monday for an influential Iowa youth basketball coach who used his position to sexually exploit more than 400 boys over 20 years.
A panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Gregory Stephen's argument that his 180-year sentence was excessive because he did not kill or physically injure his victims.
Stephen, 45, worked with Iowa’s most promising youth players as a coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, which was sponsored by Adidas and competed nationally. Many of the teenagers he coached earned college scholarships, including to play at universities such as Iowa, Northern Iowa and Wisconsin.
Stephen amassed a digital collection of thousands of sexual images of his players and their friends. He did so by pretending to be a teenage girl and enticing them to provide videos and photos of themselves masturbating — relationships that went on for years in some cases. He secretly recorded others undressing in bathrooms in hotels and his home.
STATE
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A 15-year-old Texas boy was charged with murder Sunday for beating his mother to death.
The teenager’s father called McKinney police around 1 a.m. to the home outside of Dallas, where authorities found Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, police said. Home security video allegedly captured the teen attacking Barney inside the family home, police said.
The boy was arrested in the area during a search, according to investigators. His name was not released because he’s a juvenile.
Authorities did not comment further on the circumstances surrounding the beating or the injuries Barney suffered.
HOUSTON (AP) — One woman was fatally shot and three deputies were wounded in a shooting early Sunday outside a nightclub in Houston, officials said.
The three deputies were working an extra job when they responded to the shooting during a fight in the parking lot of the club after it had closed, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. The deputies went to hospitals for treatment and were expected to survive — including one deputy who was taken in for surgery.
Harris County includes Houston. The city's Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters that the woman who died was a civilian who was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The suspected shooter sought treatment for a gunshot wound at a hospital in Sugarland, Finner said. He was taken into custody. Sugarland is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Houston.
“I don't know what led him to shoot into a crowd with police officers and other citizens,” Finner said. “The investigation is still at the preliminary point.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — A growing number of Republican lawmakers are joining President Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the election, pledging to reject the results when Congress meets next week to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Saturday announced a coalition of 11 senators and senators-elect who have been enlisted for Trump's effort to subvert the will of American voters.
This follows the declaration from Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who was the first to buck Senate leadership by saying he would join with House Republicans in objecting to the state tallies during Wednesday's joint session of Congress.
Trump's refusal to accept his defeat is tearing the party apart as Republicans are forced to make consequential choices that will set the contours of the post-Trump era. Hawley and Cruz are both among potential 2024 presidential contenders.
WORLD
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police on Monday clashed with hundreds of students protesting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of a figure with ties to his ruling party as rector to one of Turkey’s most prestigious universities.
The students marched to Bogazici University’s campus to denounce the appointment of Melih Bulu, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party who once stood as a candidate in parliamentary elections.
The students regard the appointment as a move by Erdogan to curtail academic freedoms, and are demanding the right for the university to elect its own rector. They chanted: “AKP, take your hands off our university,” in reference to the ruling party. Several academicians joined the protest.
Clashes broke out as some of the students tried to break through a police barricade at the entrance to the campus, Birgun newspaper reported. Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to break up the protest. Several students were detained.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's powerful Orthodox Church is rebelling against a government order to briefly close places of worship under a weeklong drive to tighten virus restrictions before the planned reopening of schools.
The conservative Church's ruling body issued a statement Monday directing priests to admit worshippers during indoor services for Wednesday's feast of the Epiphany. The Holy Synod said it “does not accept” the new restrictions, in force from Jan. 3-10, and would send a letter of protest to the center-right government.
The government responded with a mildly worded statement voicing hope that the Church “will realize, as it has so far responsibly done, how crucial this time is for (Greek) society.”
It added that Greeks are still free to offer individual prayers in church, but not to attend services. This had not been specified when the restrictions were announced on Jan. 2.
PARIS (AP) — An alleged organizer of an illegal New Year's Eve rave that at least 2,500 people attended for more than a day in western France was charged Monday with endangering lives amid a coronavirus curfew and other restrictions.
The 22-year-old man also faced property damage and drug charges among other offenses, and was placed in custody, prosecutor Philippe Astruc told a news conference. The suspect acknowledged participating in the organization of the event, Astruc said.
Ravers from France and abroad converged Thursday night on a hangar in Lieuron, in Brittany, to party into the new year. They left Saturday morning about 36 hours later. Officials said the partygoers attacked the police on the first night, torching a police vehicle and slightly injuring three officers with bottles and stones.
The suspect was arrested Saturday after a police search found money, illegal drugs and sound equipment in the Brittany town of Iffendic.
Astruc said investigators were working to identify other organizers in order to prosecute them.
