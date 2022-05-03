STATE
Suspect in 2 fatal shootings in Arizona is arrested in Texas
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal shootings of a young woman and teenage girl at a Casa Grande apartment complex has been arrested in Texas, according to authorities.
Casa Grande police said 18-year-old Terrance Xavier Santistevan was taken into custody Saturday night in Pflugerville, which is 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Austin, Texas.
Police said Santistevan is facing two counts of first-degree murder. He’s being held in the Travis County jail awaiting extradition to Arizona.
It was unclear Sunday if Santistevan has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.
Authorities said 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota were found shot multiple times on April 24 with nearly 30 bullet casings recovered at the scene.
The two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
A possible motive for the shootings remains unclear, authorities said.
Police said detectives developed leads in the case through tips given by community members.
They’re still searching for Santistevan’s vehicle, which police said has been connected to the fatal shootings.
Man convicted in Texas girl’s death as family went to store
HOUSTON (AP) — A jury on Friday convicted a man of capital murder for the 2018 death of a 7-year-old Black girl in a drive-by shooting that her family initially believed was racially motivated.
Following the jury’s guilty verdict, Larry Woodruffe, 27, was given an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Woodruffe was one of two men charged with killing Jazmine Barnes on Dec. 30, 2018, as she and her family drove to a grocery store in Houston. The other man, Eric Black Jr., 23, pleaded guilty last month as part of an agreement with prosecutors that reduced his charge to murder. He is awaiting sentencing.
Prosecutors say Woodruffe and Black mistakenly thought they were firing at rival drug dealers when they shot at the girl and her family.
“The death of little Jazmine Barnes devastated our entire community, and everyone connected to this case worked very long and very hard to ensure her killers were brought to justice,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.
Jazmine’s family had described the shooter as a white man driving a red pickup truck, prompting concerns that her death was a hate crime. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office circulated a composite sketch based on the family’s description, but a later tip implicated Woodruffe and Black, who are both African American.
Authorities said they believed the family’s initial description of the shooter was sincere and the man in the red truck was likely a bystander who left the scene.
The girl’s killing prompted an outpouring of support for her family from celebrities and ordinary people across the country.
East Texas sheriff to resign following indictment
CANTON (AP) — An East Texas sheriff said he will resign following his arrest and indictment on allegations that he lied to investigators about witnessing one of his deputies punch a handcuffed inmate in the face.
Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said in a resignation letter that he will step down May 14 after about 18 months on the job, KYTX reported Friday.
Hendrix, along with Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sgt. Blake Snell were indicted last month for giving a false statement to a peace officer about the actions of former Chief Deputy Craig Shelton, according to the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office.
In January, Shelton admitted to the Texas Rangers he hit Nicholas Crouch in September without any justification.
Giving a false statement to a peace officer is a misdemeanor with a jail sentence of up to six months if convicted.
“As law enforcement continues to be under assault in our society, this job becomes harder with each passing day. After carefully weighing the consequences of negative publicity for our county, I have decided that my resignation is the right choice not just for myself, and my family, but also for Van Zandt County,” Hendrix wrote in his resignation letter.
In a statement, Hendrix’s lawyers called the indictment “baseless” and added that “the sheriff looks forward to defending the allegations in court.”
NATION
Trump election probe special grand jury selected
ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury was selected Monday for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.
The investigation has been underway since early last year, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took this unusual step of requesting the special grand jury to help it along. She noted in a letter to the chief judge that the special grand jury would be able to issue subpoenas to people who have refused to cooperate otherwise.
The chief judge ordered the special grand jury to be seated for a period of up to a year, beginning Monday. Of the pool of about 200 people called from the county master jury list, 26 were chosen to serve — 23 grand jurors and three alternates. Special grand juries focus on investigating a single topic and making recommendations to the district attorney, who then decides whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.
Because of the intense public interest in this case, the court made arrangements for parts of Monday’s selection process to be broadcast live. Now that the special grand jury has been selected, however, everything it does will happen in secret.
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee paused executions in Tennessee for the rest of the year on Monday after revealing that the state had failed to ensure its lethal injection drugs were properly tested. The oversight forced Lee to abruptly halt the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he was to die last month.
Lee didn’t initially disclose the reason for stopping Smith’s execution other than to say there was an “oversight” in the preparation of the lethal injection drugs. Tennessee’s execution protocols require any compounded drugs to be independently tested for potency, sterility and endotoxins. In his Monday statement, Lee said the drugs for Smith’s execution were tested for potency and sterility, but not endotoxins.
Smith’s attorneys had called for a moratorium on executions and independent review of the problems last week. In a Monday statement, Federal Public Defender Kelley Henry said the Republican governor’s decision shows “great leadership.”
“The use of compounded drugs in the context of lethal injection is fraught with risk,” Henry said. “The failure to test for endotoxins is a violation of the protocol. Governor Lee did the right thing by stopping executions because of this breach.”
Lee appointed former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to review circumstances that led to the failure. He’ll also review the clarity of the state’s lethal injection manual and look at Tennessee Department of Correction staffing, Lee said in a statement.
“I review each death penalty case and believe it is an appropriate punishment for heinous crimes,” Lee said. “However, the death penalty is an extremely serious matter, and I expect the Tennessee Department of Correction to leave no question that procedures are correctly followed.”
The pause will remain in effect through the end of the year to allow time for the review and corrective action, Lee said.
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities issued an arrest warrant Monday for a jail official who they say helped an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge to escape from an Alabama jail. A search was on for the pair.
Inmate Casey Cole White, 38, was shackled and handcuffed when he and Vicky White, the facility’s assistant director of corrections, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on Friday morning. They have not been seen since, although the patrol vehicle that the pair used when leaving the detention center was found at a nearby shopping center parking lot after their absence was discovered.
Authorities have no idea where they are, although the inmate should be recognizable by his size. He stands 6 feet, 9 inches (2.06 meters) tall and weighs about 260 pounds. Authorities warned that anyone seeing the pair should not approach them.
“We consider both of them dangerous and in all probability, both individuals are armed,” U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said at a press conference Monday. He noted that Casey White “will stand out” because of his size even if he has changed his appearance.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White on charges of permitting or allowing an escape. She is not related to White.
WORLD
New Zealand welcomes back tourists as pandemic rules eased
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand welcomed tourists from the U.S., Canada, Britain, Japan and more than 50 other countries for the first time in more than two years Monday after dropping most of its remaining pandemic border restrictions.
The country has long been renowned for its breathtaking scenery and adventure tourism offerings such as bungy jumping and skiing. Before the spread of COVID-19, more than 3 million tourists visited each year, accounting for 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of the overall economy.
But international tourism stopped altogether in early 2020 after New Zealand imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions.
The border rules remained in place as the government at first pursued an elimination strategy and then tried to tightly control the spread of the virus. The spread of omicron and vaccinations of more than 80% of New Zealand’s 5 million population prompted the gradual easing of restrictions.
New Zealand reopened to tourists from Australia three weeks ago and on Monday to about 60 visa-waiver countries, including much of Europe. Most tourists from India, China and other non-waiver countries are still not allowed to enter.
Tourists will need to be vaccinated and to test themselves for the virus before and after arriving.
Despite payment, investors brace for Russia to default
NEW YORK (AP) — Prices for Russian credit default swaps — insurance contracts that protect an investor against a default — plunged sharply overnight after Moscow used its precious foreign currency reserves to make a last minute debt payment on Friday.
The cost for a five-year credit default swap on Russian debt was $5.84 million to protect $10 million in debt. That price was nearly half the one on Thursday, which at roughly $11 million for $10 million in debt protection was a signal that investors were certain of a eventual Russian default.
Russia used its foreign currency reserves sitting outside of the country to make the payment, backing down from the Kremlin’s earlier threats that it would use rubles to pay these obligations. In a statement, the Russia Finance Ministry did not say whether future payments would be made in rubles.
UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons
LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party has resigned after admitting he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.
Neil Parish, a member of Parliament since 2010, announced his decision Saturday after pressure from members of his own party who sought to defuse sleaze allegations before Britain holds its local elections on May 5. The ballot is seen as pivotal for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is already facing a voter backlash over lockdown-breaking parties in government offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neil Parish, 65, stepped down after what he described as a moment of “madness.’’ Parish, chairman of the house’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said he was trying to look at a tractor website, but stumbled into a porn site with a similar name and watched it for “a bit.’’
“My biggest crime is that on another occasion I went in a second time,’’ he told the BBC. “And that was deliberate.’’
Reports that a lawmaker had watched porn amid the historic green benches of the House of Commons triggered a flood of complaints from women in Parliament about the misogyny and sexual harassment they have faced while doing their jobs.
Long known for its boozy, macho culture, Parliament is now a more diverse place, with women holding almost 40% of the seats in the House of Commons. But lawmakers and staff say harassment and inappropriate behavior are still rampant under a system that largely allows members to police themselves.