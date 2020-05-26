STATE
WACO (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was recovering Sunday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash in Texas, according to a post on his Facebook page.
The post said West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.
A post on his page later on Sunday said West, who was in stable condition, was expected to be released Monday and then plans to take a week off to recuperate.
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Officials in a Mexican border city are tightening checks on travellers coming from Texas, saying they fear U.S. visitors may be helping feed a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Municipal and state officials in Matamoros, together with Mexico’s National Guard began setting up checkpoints Saturday at the three border crossings to question U.S. citizens and residents coming from Brownsville, Texas. City official Jorge Mora Solaldine said only one person will be allowed per vehicle and people will have to prove they have essential business, such as work or medical care.
At least 180 people were turrned back at a single point on Saturday, according to city officials.
BEAUMONT (AP) — Howard Orphey, 75, is the landlord many might wish they have.
Unfortunately for those with two legs and opposable thumbs, he caters solely to two-legged, winged occupants.
Martins are his tenants of choice.
The migratory birds, which make their way to the region in February, nesting and raising their young before making the trek back to South America in late November, have a friend in Orphey. He has built them nesting houses from scratch and monitors their growing family progress from a camera mounted inside a multi-unit Martin dwelling outside his home on Pipkin Street in Beaumont’s South Park neighborhood.
He has been building the birdhouses for three years now, after seeing a martin nest outside the furniture refinishing business owned by Patrick McClure, with whom Orphey has worked for years doing upholstery.
NATION
NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers marked Memorial Day with car convoys and small ceremonies instead of big parades as the coronavirus reshaped the solemn holiday, blending tributes to virus victims and frontline workers with the traditional remembrance of the nation’s war dead.
In a year that marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, veterans wore masks and saluted while standing at social-distancing intervals at observances shrunk by virus precautions.
At the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan — the former aircraft carrier USS Intrepid — Gov. Andrew Cuomo honored both veterans and essential workers on a Memorial Day he called “especially poignant and powerful.”
“We know something about loss, and we’re living it again,” the Democratic governor said.
ATLANTA (AP) — Americans marked a Memorial Day like no other Monday as the coronavirus pandemic upended traditional commemorations and forced communities to honor the nation’s military dead with smaller, more subdued ceremonies like car convoys and online tributes instead of parades.
On the weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer, U.S. authorities warned beach-goers to heed social-distancing rules to avoid a resurgence of the disease that has infected 5.4 million people worldwide and killed over 345,000, including nearly 100,000 Americans, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Memorial Day commemorations were cancelled or toned down across the country. Veterans, along with nursing home residents, have made up a significant portion of those who died in the U.S. outbreak.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California churches can resume in-person services but worshippers will be limited to 100 people and they should wear masks, avoid sharing prayer books and skip the collection plate under state guidelines released Monday.
The California Department of Public Health released a framework under which county health departments can approve the reopening of churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship that have mostly shuttered their doors since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The guidelines also urge houses of worship to avoid large gatherings for holidays, weddings and funerals and warn that activities such as singing or group recitation — which are intrinsic to many faith gatherings — “negate” the safety benefits of social distancing.
WORLD
PARIS (AP) — Employees of a major group of French nursing homes on Monday took part in protests across France to call for better pay amid the coronavirus crisis.
Protesters gathered outside homes owned by the Korian group in Paris, Lille and other French cities in response to a call from several far-left unions.
The government is formally opening on Monday two months of talks with health care workers over changes to France’s public health system, which has suffered from decades of cuts.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A convicted serial rapist released early from a half-century prison term was under police guard in hospital on the Greek resort island of Corfu Monday after suffering severe injuries trying to evade arrest on new rape charges.
Police said Dimitris Aspiotis, 47, would undergo surgery for severe back and leg injuries he suffered after falling off a seaside cliff Saturday in the island’s southern Lefkimmi area, close to the popular Kavos tourist resort.
The suspect had to be extracted by the fire service and rescue teams brought in by sea.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pledged to annex parts of the occupied West Bank in the coming months, vowing to move ahead with the explosive plan despite a growing chorus of condemnations by key allies.
The Palestinians, with wide international backing, seek the entire West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state. Annexing large chunks of this territory would all but destroy the faint remaining hopes of a two-state solution.
In an apparent reference to the friendly administration of President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said Israel had a “historic opportunity” to redraw the Mideast map that could not be missed. Israeli media quoted him as saying he would act in July.