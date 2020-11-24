STATE
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A fire engine wailed its siren up Cotton Avenue and disappeared behind the El Paso Long Term Acute Care hospital.
A man at the front desk held his hand up to a visitor: “Please wait outside. A COVID patient is being transferred.”
Upstairs on the third floor, in an office outside the COVID-19 wing, nurse Valerie Scott updated a co-worker on the patient being rushed by the fire department to an emergency room. She wore black scrubs and spoke from behind a black surgical mask.
The supplemental oxygen wasn’t helping. The man couldn’t breathe.
“I don’t think he is coming back,” she said, worried.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police on Monday continued looking for a 60-year-old man who is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, seriously injuring her.
Investigators say that Harold Lynn Celestine got into an argument with his girlfriend, Lasheak Wilborn, around 7 a.m. on Saturday as they visited another person’s home.
Police allege that during their fight, Celestine set Wilborn on fire. The person they were visiting, Robbie Hollingsworth, helped Wilborn and put out the fire.
Wilborn, 40, was severely burned while Hollingsworth, 56, suffered a minor burn to his shoulder.
NATION
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan election officials on Monday took up the normally routine matter of certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state, meeting against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s unprecedented campaign to subvert the results of the election.
Trump’s efforts to stave off the inevitable — formal recognition of his defeat — faced increasingly stiff resistance from the courts and fellow Republicans with just three weeks to go until the Electoral College meets to certify Biden’s victory. Time and again, Trump’s challenges and baseless allegations of widespread conspiracy and fraud have been met with rejection as states move forward with certifying their results.
Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, appeared to be moving toward certifying the results Monday afternoon despite calls by Trump and allies to the GOP members to block the vote to allow for an audit of ballots in heavily Democratic Wayne County, home to Detroit, where Trump has claimed without evidence that he was the victim of fraud.
WORLD
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is again warning residents of the besieged capital of the embattled Tigray region as the clock ticks on a 72-hour ultimatum before a military assault, saying “anything can happen.”
Senior official Redwan Hussein told reporters Monday that the Tigray regional leaders are “hiding out in a densely populated city; the slightest strike would end up losing lives.”
Human rights groups and others were alarmed over the weekend when Ethiopia’s military warned civilians in the Tigray capital, Mekele, that there would be “no mercy” if they don’t “save themselves” before the offensive to flush out defiant regional leaders. Amnesty International warns that deliberately attacking civilians and civilian objects “is prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes.”
Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, issued a 72-hour ultimatum Sunday for the leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, to surrender.