NATION
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A deluge of rain from Tropical Storm Eta caused flooding Monday across South Florida’s most densely populated urban areas, stranding cars, flooding businesses, and swamping entire neighborhoods with fast-rising water that had no place to drain.
The system made landfall in the Florida Keys and posed a serious threat across South Florida, which was already drenched from more than 14 inches (35 centimeters) of rain last month.
“Never seen this, never, not this deep,” said Anthony Lyas, who has lived in his now-waterlogged Fort Lauderdale neighborhood since 1996. He described hearing water and debris slamming against his shuttered home overnight.
After striking Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane and killing nearly 70 people from Mexico to Panama, the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico early Monday near where the Everglades meet the sea, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).
WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden signaled strongly on Monday that fighting the raging pandemic will be the immediate priority of his new administration as the nation surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases, an abrupt shift from President Donald Trump’s more unworried approach to the virus.
Biden began with a direct appeal to all Americans to wear masks, a departure from Trump, who has mocked Biden and others who make a point of always wearing protective face coverings when around others. In an official move, the president-elect formed a coronavirus advisory board dominated by scientists and doctors, while Trump has had a falling out with the medical experts on his own virus task force.
The swift actions come at a critical moment in the U.S. effort to combat the coronavirus. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced progress with its vaccine trial, helping send financial markets soaring. But surging caseloads, including new infections among leading figures in Trump’s administration, offered a fresh reminder that the nation is still in the grip of the worst pandemic in more than a century.
STATE
CORNUDAS, Texas (AP) — Almost 100 miles between Carlsbad and Las Cruces on U.S. Highway 62/180 a sign boasts “Best burgers in Cornudas.” It sits in front of the Cornudas Cafe, where inside a sign hangs in front of the cashier and notes the population of Cornudas as “5 or 6” people.
Cornudas Cafe is a familiar sight to drivers traveling between El Paso, Texas and Carlsbad, New Mexico. A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it location miles from a gas station, the land line inside the restaurant is more reliable than the cellular coverage.
Jeff Campbell, who took over the cafe in May, told the Carlsbad Current-Argus that he wished to honor the memory of his grandmother, May Carson.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — In a year marked by racial injustice, Augusta National announced Monday it would honor Lee Elder with two scholarships in his name at Paine College and an honorary tee shot next year for the first Black player in the Masters.
“It’s mind-boggling every time I think about it,” said Elder, who made his barrier-breaking debut in 1975.
It was about time, according to Masters Chairman Fred Ridley, who said racial injustice and equality have been at the forefront of the nation this year.
“Our question was not so much what we can say but what we can do,” Ridley said.
WORLD
LONDON (AP) — The European Union on Monday agreed to tighten up rules for the sale and export of cybersurveillance technology.
EU lawmakers and the European Council reached a provisional deal to update controls of so-called dual use goods such as facial recognition technology and spyware to prevent them from being used to violate human rights.
Under the new rules, European companies will have to apply for government licenses to export certain products and they’ll have to meet criteria that have been beefed up to include requirements to consider whether the sale poses a risk to human rights.
EU countries will also have to be more transparent by publicly disclosing details about the export licenses they grant. And the rules can also be swiftly changed to cover emerging technologies.