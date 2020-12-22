STATE
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas continues to increase, as more doses of the vaccine are expected this week for front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that 9,856 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state. This month Texas surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has remained mostly constant around 15,908 per day. One in every 258 people in Texas tested positive in the past week.
BURLESON, Texas (AP) — The pilot of a small experimental aircraft has died after crashing into a parking lot as it approached a North Texas airport, authorities say.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine Sonex experimental aircraft when it crashed Saturday afternoon in Burleson, located just south of Fort Worth.
A spokesperson for the city of Burleson said the pilot did not survive the crash.
The FAA said the plane crashed south of a runway at Spinks Airport.
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas on Saturday surpassed 25,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the second-highest total in the country.
State health officials reported 272 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing Texas’ death toll to 25,226.
Cases of COVID-19 and virus-related hospitalizations continue to rise in the state. On Saturday, the state reported 9,796 people hospitalized with the virus, an increase of nearly 23% over the last month.
Officials reported 12,914 new cases on Saturday. That comes two days after the state set its one-day record of new cases — 16,864 — on Thursday.
One in every 262 people in Texas tested positive for the virus in the past week, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
NATION
DETROIT (AP) — Families of men incarcerated at Michigan’s Kinross Correctional Facility believed its remote location would spare it from a deadly COVID-19 outbreak. For a while, they seemed to be right.
Kinross, built on the grounds of a former Air Force base in the Upper Peninsula, is closer to Canada than it is to Detroit. Unlike most prisons in Michigan, Kinross had remained almost unscathed by the novel coronavirus with only one case between March and October.
But on Oct. 28, corrections officials transferred nine prisoners to Kinross from Marquette Branch Prison, several hours west, where COVID-19 was running rampant. There were 837 confirmed cases by late October, 350 of which were still active when the men were transferred.
Roughly three weeks later, Kinross had its first major outbreak, corrections department data showed. Though agency officials say it’s not because of the transfers, more than 1,100 prisoners have now been infected, at least seven have died and more than 100 guards have fallen ill. The prisoners who came to Kinross had been transferred twice, sent first to Marquette after a riot where they were held, and then had tested positive for COVID-19 there before leaving for Kinross, officials said.
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on the Big Island erupted and shot a steam and ash cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said early Monday.
The eruption began late Sunday within Kilauea’s summit crater, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The crater, named Halemaumau, is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and was home to a longstanding lava lake that was present for years before a 2018 eruption caused it to drain.
Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Hawaii, said lava interacted with a pool of water that had accumulated inside the crater, leading to a short-lived but fairly vigorous eruption.
When lava interacts with water it can cause explosive reactions.’
WORLD
PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation Monday to identify the authors of online anti-Semitic comments directed at the runner-up for Miss France 2021, who has Israeli origins.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin led high-profile condemnation of the comments, saying he was “deeply shocked by the rain of anti-Semitic insults” and that police were mobilized to investigate.
April Benayoum, 21, placed second in the Miss France pageant televised Saturday’s televised pageant, but her moment in the limelight was quickly sullied. In an on-set interview, she mentioned her Israeli roots. A wave of abuse followed on Twitter, including tweets that invoked the Holocaust.
Benayoum, who won Miss Provence before competing nationally, was born to a Serbo-Croatian mother and an Israeli father. Responding to the online comments, she told regional French newspaper Var-Matin, “It is sad to witness such behavior in 2020.” She said she also received numerous messages of support.
TORONTO (AP) — Ontario is announcing a province-wide lockdown because of a second wave of COVID-19 in Canada’s most populous province.
The lockdown will be put in place for southern Ontario from Dec. 26 until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.
Ontario has had seven straight days of more than 2,000 cases a day. Modeling shows that could more than double in January. Health officials earlier said a four- to six-week hard lockdown could significantly stop the spread of COVID-19.