Protesters against COVID-19 vaccines face Texas state troopers wearing riot gear outside the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, the opening day of the legislative session. The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased its presence at the state Capitol after last week's deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. The FBI also has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.