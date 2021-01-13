STATE
AUSTIN (AP) — More than 100 Texas troopers, including dozens wearing tactical vests and carrying riot gear, stood on guard outside the state Capitol on Tuesday as lawmakers returned to work amid FBI warnings of armed protests at statehouses across the country.
Texas National Guard members also patrolled outside the Capitol. The first day of Texas’ legislative session had drawn only a small number of demonstrators by mid-morning, including several men carrying long rifles and dressed in combat fatigues far beyond the Capitol entrance.
An internal FBI bulletin has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it would deploy more security to the Capitol but made no mention of specific threats.
Although the Capitol was open to visitors, state officials late Monday issued a last-minute rule that anyone entering the building must take a COVID-19 test. The requirement came down as the virus is raging in Texas, with more than 13,000 newly confirmed cases reported Monday.
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas County man accused of beating two homeless men to death with a sledgehammer last year has been charged with two counts of murder.
Adelaido Amaya Esparza, 58, was indicted in late December in the deaths of Fredrick Billmeier Jr. and Daniel Slusser, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Billmeier was found bludgeoned to death at a bus stop in West Dallas on Oct. 20. Police said in an affidavit that surveillance video from a nearby business showed someone strike the man several times with an object but that the camera was too far away to identify the assailant.
Slusser was found unconscious and bleeding with serious head injuries at a strip mall in Oak Cliff Nov. 20. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage showed someone approaching Slusser while he was sleeping then hitting him “several times with a full size sledgehammer.”
ARLINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state should be able to rapidly increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations by using new mass hubs for getting shots, but the effort is still limited by the supply of medicine coming from the federal government.
In response to frustrations over a slow and often confusing rollout of vaccines over the past month, Texas is shifting from its original model of using thousands of smaller vaccine providers to large-scale sites that can process thousands of shots per day.
Texas is one of several states opening football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds and convention centers to inoculate a larger and more diverse pool of people.
“We have the structure to vaccinate Texans very swiftly,” Abbott said after touring the new vaccine hub at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center. Other sites among the 28 vaccine large hub include the Alamodome in San Antonio, Fair Park in Dallas and Minute Maid Park in Houston.
NATION
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of excited University of Alabama football fans partied in the street near campus after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 for the national championship, ignoring pleas for safety at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in a celebration that a top health official said Tuesday could worsen disease.
Students and others poured out of jam-packed bars near campus as time expired in Miami late Monday, traffic cameras and images posted on social media show, gathering on University Boulevard in an area called “The Strip.”
Many of the fans screaming and cheering as they pressed against each other in the street didn’t wear face masks. Dr. Scott Harris, the head of the Alabama Department of Public Health, said he expected more cases of COVID-19 to result from the street party.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has temporarily stopped the U.S. government’s plans Tuesday to carry out the first federal execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades, finding that the Kansas woman who killed an expectant mother, cut the baby from her womb and tried to pass off the newborn as her own was likely mentally ill and couldn’t comprehend she would be put to death.
When other executions by the Trump administration were similarly stayed in days or even hours before the scheduled execution times last year, the Department of Justice succeeded in getting a higher court to reverse them. Government lawyers also quickly appealed the stay issued Monday for Lisa Montgomery.
Montgomery was convicted of killing 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore in 2004. She used a rope to strangle Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, and then cut the baby girl from the womb with a kitchen knife. Montgomery took the child with her and attempted to pass the girl off as her own.
A federal judge in southwestern Indiana handed down the order Monday less than 24 hours before the 52-year-old Montgomery, the only female on federal death row, was set to be executed at a federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drivers for app-based ride-hailing and delivery services filed a lawsuit Tuesday to overturn a California ballot initiative that makes them independent contractors instead of employees eligible for benefits and job protections.
The lawsuit filed with the California Supreme Court said Proposition 22 is unconstitutional because it limits the power of the Legislature to grant workers the right to organize and excludes drivers from being eligible for workers’ compensation.
The measure, which was passed in November with 58% support, was the most expensive in state history with Uber, Lyft and other services pouring $200 million in support of it. Labor unions, who joined drivers in the lawsuit, spent about $20 million to challenge it.
“Prop. 22 doesn’t just fail our state rideshare drivers, it fails the basic test of following our state constitution,” said Bob Schoonover of the SEIU union. “The law as written by Uber and Lyft denies drivers rights under the law in California and makes it nearly impossible for lawmakers to fix these problems.”
WORLD
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte extended his country’s tough five-week lockdown by a further three weeks Tuesday amid concerns that infection rates are not falling quickly enough and fears about the new more transmissible variant first detected in the United Kingdom.
“Almost everybody will understand that there was no other choice because numbers are not falling fast enough and we are now also have to face the threat of the British corona variant,” Rutte said, as he said the lockdown will last until Feb. 9.
Under the lockdown, all schools and nonessential shops are closed, along with public venues such as cinemas, museums and libraries. There also are strict limits on the size of gatherings both indoors and outside.
Rutte said that for the students who are still allowed to attend class — children preparing for their final high school exams and vulnerable children — 1.5-meter social distancing will now apply in schools, where possible.
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — The friends from Jackson, Mississippi, relaxed on lounge chairs dug into a white sand beach and romped in the turquoise Caribbean waters, grateful for a break from the pandemic winter in the United States.
They were among tens of thousands of American tourists who descended on Mexico’s glittering Caribbean beaches at the close of 2020 and start of this year. Quintana Roo state, the country’s tourism crown jewel, home to Cancun, the Riviera Maya and Tulum, received 961,000 tourists during that stretch — nearly half from the U.S. — down only 25% from the previous year.
“You come here and it’s a sigh of relief from all the turmoil of the COVID,” said Latron Evans, a 40-year-old Jackson firefighter.
But concern is spreading that the winter holiday success could be fleeting, because it came as COVID-19 infections in both Mexico and the United States, the main source of the foreign tourists, were reaching new heights — and as a new, more easily spread variant was beginning to emerge in the U.S. If a sharp rise in infections forces a new shutdown of the tourism sector, the effects would be devastating.
NEWMARKET, England (AP) — Khalid bin Abdullah, the Saudi prince who owned the Juddmonte Farms horse-racing operation which produced superstar thoroughbreds like Frankel and Dancing Brave, has died. He was 83.
The prince’s death was announced by the Juddmonte group on Tuesday. The organization did not give a cause of death, saying only that he died “peacefully.”
A passionate supporter of horse racing as a young man, Prince Khalid founded Juddmonte in 1980 and oversaw the breeding of more than 440 winners — including 102 at top-tier Grade One level worldwide — who carried his green, pink and white silks.
“Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him,” said Douglas Erskine Crum, Juddmonte’s chief executive.