STATE
AUSTIN (AP) — A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people and shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads.
The worsening conditions halted the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine shipments and left some Texas providers scrambling to find takers for doses expiring within hours.
Temperatures nosedived into the single-digits as far south as San Antonio, and homes that had already been without electricity for hours had no certainty about when the lights and heat would come back on, as the state’s overwhelmed power grid throttled into rotating blackouts that are typically only seen in 100-degree Fahrenheit summers.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Texas man has been taken into custody after the disappearance of a 12-year-old Virginia girl, authorities said.
Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 21, was captured by police in Henderson, North Carolina, after a manhunt that began Friday, according to authorities in Virginia. The girl was found with him, unharmed.
The girl was reported missing from her home in Bassett, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Police said she and Merritt connected in December on Instagram and communicated through social media until Merritt traveled to Virginia earlier this month to meet her.
Merritt set up a camp in a wooded area behind the girl’s home and met with her on several occasions, investigators said. The two communicated via a messaging app before Merritt coerced her into leaving her home with him, police said.
RUSTON, La. (AP) — A Texas couple who graduated from Louisiana Tech have created a new endowed professorship in STEM education.
Bill and Mary Anne Waldrip of San Antonio donated $60,000 through the Waldrip Family Foundation to create the position and the University of Louisiana System Foundation also provided money, the university said.
The professor will train teachers in science, technology, engineering and math.
Professor Laura Bostick will be the first to hold the position, pending final approval from the UL System Foundation Board, the university said. She is associate director of UTeachTech, the university’s program to train STEM majors to teach secondary math and science.
NATION
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nearly two decades ago, Republican President George W. Bush stood on a bank of the Snake River near Pasco, Washington, and declared that four hydroelectric dams would not be torn down on his watch, though many blamed them for killing endangered salmon.
This month, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho issued a bold plan that called for removing those same dams to save the salmon. In between those two acts were decades of litigation that show no sign of ending and $17 billion worth of improvements to the dams that did little to help fish.
Now the question is: Can Simpson’s plan win approval from Congress and the Biden administration and help save an iconic Pacific Northwest species from extinction?
Other Republicans are vowing to save the dams. Democrats have come out in support of Simpson’s plan, which calls for spending $33 billion to breach four dams, replace the lost hydroelectric energy with other sources and ensure that irrigation, river navigation and flood control will continue as before.
TEL AVIV, Israel — Dr. Anthony Fauci has won the $1 million Dan David Prize for “defending science” and advocating for vaccines now being administered worldwide to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The Israel-based Dan David Foundation on Monday named President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser as the winner of one of three prizes. It said he had earned the recognition over a lifetime of leadership on HIV research and AIDS relief, as well as his advocacy for the vaccines against COVID-19.
In its statement, the private foundation did not mention former President Donald Trump, who undermined Fauci’s follow-the-science approach to the pandemic. But it credited Fauci with “courageously defending science in the face of uninformed opposition during the challenging COVID crisis.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers.
Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint will be interviewed Monday.
“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Moore said.
Floyd, a Black man, died last May after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” His death launched massive protests nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.
Ben Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family, said Monday that the family is outraged.
WORLD
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid into the United States, accusing it of supporting Kurdish militants on Monday, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish soldiers, police and civilians abducted by Kurdish insurgents in a cave complex in northern Iraq.
Erdogan also took aim at a U.S. State Department statement that deplored the hostages’ deaths, but added that the U.S. would condemn the deaths “in the strongest possible terms” if it is confirmed that they died at the hands of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.
“You are with them and behind, them pure and simple,” Erdogan said, referring to Kurdish militant group as well as Syrian Kurdish groups linked to the PKK, which Turkey considers to be terrorists but which were allied with the United States in the fight against the Islamic State.
“If we are together in NATO, and if we are to continue our (alliance) in NATO, you have to be sincere toward us,” Erdogan said.
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s president has appointed a new prime minister, further strengthening his control of the government over which his predecessor used to hold considerable influence.
President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the 43-year-old Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge to be the new prime minister on Monday. Lukonde had been head of the state mining company.
Lukonde succeeds Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, who resigned on Jan. 28 after a no-confidence vote in the parliament. Ilunkamba was a close ally of former president Joseph Kabila, the strongman who governed the impoverished Central African nation for 18 years.
The appointment of a new prime minister brings an ally into Tshisekedi’s government, which should help him install a more loyal Cabinet.
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Guinea has officially declared it has an Ebola epidemic after at least three people have died and four others have been infected in the West African nation.
Neighboring Sierra Leone and Liberia have put their citizens on high alert as the three West African nations battled the world’s deadliest Ebola outbreak from 2014 to 2016, which began in Guinea and in which more than 11,300 people died.
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has flown to consult with Guinean President Alpha Conde.
Guinea’s new Ebola outbreak occurred in N’Zerekore, in southern Guinea, where health officials detected suspicious cases of Ebola with patients presenting symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding. The sick had participated in the burial of a nurse on Feb. 1 in Gouake, according to Guinea’s Minister of Health Remy Lamah, who added that the first investigation counted seven cases, all of people over the age of 25 years, including the two women and one male who have died.